Naman Dhir reflects on role clarity in Indian team after IPL's Impact Player rule limits all-rounder from bowling

Naman Dhir is proving to e one of the vital cogs in Indian T20I setup after the Mumbai Indians all-rounders impressive shows in the ongoing West Indies at home. Having made his debut against West Indies in the ODIs, Dhir was handed his debut in the shortest formats in Lucknow. The off-spinner is currently India top wicket-taker against West Indies in the ongoing T20I series after three games, which the Men in Blue lead 2-1.

While he managed just a wicket in the three ODIs played so far, Dhir has already made an impression in the T20Is with five wickets in his first three games - 3/31 in first T20I and 2/39 in third - playing a crucial role in both India's victories in Lucknow and Indore respectively. A batting all-rounder, Dhir is mostly known for his swashbuckling heroics with the bat.

But a role clarity in the national set-up has unearthed the bowler out in him, something Dhir didn't get a chance to showcase in the Indian Premier League (IPL), especially due to the Impact Player rule. “I am a batting all-rounder. I got an opportunity to bat in this game, but I am a bit disappointed that I couldn’t capitalise on it. It’s not as if I don’t bowl,” Dhir told JioStar.

How IPL's Impact Player impacted Naman Dhir? “The Impact Player rule in the IPL means I get fewer opportunities to bowl there, but I have been bowling ever since I started playing cricket, and I really enjoy it. As far as my role is concerned, I have been told by the coaches and captain that I will bat at number six or seven, depending on the situation, so that role is flexible," added the Punjab cricketer.

"With the ball, my responsibility is to bowl two or three overs economically whenever the team needs me,” he added. Having came into the spotlight with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 after being bought for just ₹20 lakhs. He made heads turn with a 28-ball 62 against Lucknow Super Giants.

That performance was indeed the crucial breakthrough for Dhir as he went on to represent India A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in 2025. His India call-up was a reward for his performances during the recently concluded Sher-E-Punjab T20 tournament, where Dhir smashed 655 runs, studded with 49 fours, 49 sixes and a strike rate of 217.61.

His 173 off just 64 balls for Amritsar Soormas against Mohali Kings turned all the attention towards Dhir. In the third T20I against West Indies, it was once again Dhir who brough India back into the game by dismissing two set batters Kamil Pooran (42) and Shimron Hetmyer (43).

Naman Dhir's plans on dismissing Kamil Pooran Asked about thinking like a batter while bowling and staying one step ahead of the opponent, Dhir reiterated that he had to stick to his line and length as he doesn't have too many variations as an off-spinner. “That has always been my thinking,” Dhir continued.

“As they say that in T20 cricket, an attacking option can also be a defensive option because there is nothing better than taking a wicket. It helps being a batter because you understand the batter’s stance, where his backlift is coming from, his guard and the kind of shots he can play. I keep observing these things when I bowl,” explained Dhir.

"For instance, when Kamil Pooran was batting, he was looking to play every shot towards the leg side and get room to free his arms, so I wanted to cramp him for room. I made a couple of errors in the first two deliveries. I knew I was bowling my third over, the batter was set, and with the run rate being high, he was bound to take a chance.