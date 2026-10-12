Naman Dhir reflects on role clarity in Indian team after IPL's Impact Player rule limits all-rounder from bowling

Naman Dhir is proving to e one of the vital cogs in Indian T20I setup after the Mumbai Indians all-rounders impressive shows in the ongoing West Indies at home. Having made his debut against West Indies in the ODIs, Dhir was handed his debut in the shortest formats in Lucknow. The off-spinner is currently India top wicket-taker against West Indies in the ongoing T20I series after three games, which the Men in Blue lead 2-1.

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While he managed just a wicket in the three ODIs played so far, Dhir has already made an impression in the T20Is with five wickets in his first three games - 3/31 in first T20I and 2/39 in third - playing a crucial role in both India's victories in Lucknow and Indore respectively. A batting all-rounder, Dhir is mostly known for his swashbuckling heroics with the bat.

But a role clarity in the national set-up has unearthed the bowler out in him, something Dhir didn't get a chance to showcase in the Indian Premier League (IPL), especially due to the Impact Player rule. “I am a batting all-rounder. I got an opportunity to bat in this game, but I am a bit disappointed that I couldn’t capitalise on it. It’s not as if I don’t bowl,” Dhir told JioStar.

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How IPL's Impact Player impacted Naman Dhir? “The Impact Player rule in the IPL means I get fewer opportunities to bowl there, but I have been bowling ever since I started playing cricket, and I really enjoy it. As far as my role is concerned, I have been told by the coaches and captain that I will bat at number six or seven, depending on the situation, so that role is flexible," added the Punjab cricketer.

"With the ball, my responsibility is to bowl two or three overs economically whenever the team needs me,” he added. Having came into the spotlight with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 after being bought for just ₹20 lakhs. He made heads turn with a 28-ball 62 against Lucknow Super Giants.

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That performance was indeed the crucial breakthrough for Dhir as he went on to represent India A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in 2025. His India call-up was a reward for his performances during the recently concluded Sher-E-Punjab T20 tournament, where Dhir smashed 655 runs, studded with 49 fours, 49 sixes and a strike rate of 217.61.

His 173 off just 64 balls for Amritsar Soormas against Mohali Kings turned all the attention towards Dhir. In the third T20I against West Indies, it was once again Dhir who brough India back into the game by dismissing two set batters Kamil Pooran (42) and Shimron Hetmyer (43).

Naman Dhir's plans on dismissing Kamil Pooran Asked about thinking like a batter while bowling and staying one step ahead of the opponent, Dhir reiterated that he had to stick to his line and length as he doesn't have too many variations as an off-spinner. “That has always been my thinking,” Dhir continued.

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“As they say that in T20 cricket, an attacking option can also be a defensive option because there is nothing better than taking a wicket. It helps being a batter because you understand the batter’s stance, where his backlift is coming from, his guard and the kind of shots he can play. I keep observing these things when I bowl,” explained Dhir.

"For instance, when Kamil Pooran was batting, he was looking to play every shot towards the leg side and get room to free his arms, so I wanted to cramp him for room. I made a couple of errors in the first two deliveries. I knew I was bowling my third over, the batter was set, and with the run rate being high, he was bound to take a chance.

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“And, ultimately, he got out playing exactly the kind of shot I wanted him to, getting caught at square-leg. So, these little things help me a lot, and as a bowler, I keep looking for such small details,” Dhir stated. With two more matches to go, Dhir will be looking to contribute for India as the Men in Blue need just a win to take home the series.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in