LIVE UPDATES

Namibia vs England Live Score: Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Livemint

Namibia vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 PM

Namibia vs England Live Score, Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Namibia vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Jun 2024 at 10:30 PM
Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Namibia squad -
Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Niko Davin, David Wiese, Dylan Leicher, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Merwe Erasmus, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungamene
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley

15 Jun 2024, 09:40:58 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Namibia vs England Match Details
Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Namibia and England to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

