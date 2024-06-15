LIVE UPDATES

Namibia vs England Live Score: Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2024, 09:40 PM IST

Namibia vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 PM