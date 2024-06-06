Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia score after 9 overs is 68/4

Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 07 Jun 2024 at 12:30 AM
Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Namibia squad -
Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 68/4 after 9 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Merwe Erasmus 25 (15)
Zane Green 3 (4)
Scotland
Mark Watt 0/19 (2)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Merwe Erasmus smashed a Four on Mark Watt bowling . Namibia at 65/4 after 8.2 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Enough width, outside off and Erasmus hammers it through covers for a boundary. Mark Watt looks like he is lacking execution.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 60/4 after 8 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Merwe Erasmus 19 (12)
Zane Green 1 (1)
Scotland
Chris Greaves 1/6 (1)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Malan Kruger is out and Namibia at 55/4 after 7.3 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! c Michael Jones b Chris Greaves.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 54/3 after 7 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Merwe Erasmus 14 (9)
Malan Kruger 2 (6)
Scotland
Chris Sole 1/17 (2)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 48/3 after 6 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Malan Kruger 0 (3)
Merwe Erasmus 12 (5)
Scotland
Mark Watt 0/11 (1)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Merwe Erasmus smashed a Four on Mark Watt bowling . Namibia at 47/3 after 5.2 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! This is counter-punch from Erasmus! Suddenly it feels like Namibia are in control. Floated full and on middle, Erasmus slog-sweeps it over to long on for a boundary.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Merwe Erasmus smashed a Six on Mark Watt bowling . Namibia at 43/3 after 5.1 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: SIX! That didn't look like a shot tailored for six but still gets the runs. Tossed up, outside off. Erasmus makes room and lofts it over long off and it goes all the way.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 37/3 after 5 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Malan Kruger 0 (1)
Merwe Erasmus 1 (1)
Scotland
Chris Sole 1/12 (1)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Niko Davin is out and Namibia at 37/3 after 4.5 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! c Bradley Currie b Chris Sole.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Niko Davin smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Namibia at 37/2 after 4.4 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Raining boundaries now! Three in four balls. Sole goes short and wide of off. Davin slashes it over point and it goes to the fence.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Niko Davin smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Namibia at 33/2 after 4.2 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! AGAIN! Chris Sole goes full and wide of off. Davin just dabs it away late, more off the cue end of the bat and to third man for a boundary.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Niko Davin smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Namibia at 29/2 after 4.1 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Off the edge but Davin won't mind! A length ball, outside off, Davin looks to cut but outside edges it to third man and it races away.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 25/2 after 4 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Niko Davin 8 (7)
Merwe Erasmus 1 (1)
Scotland
Bradley Currie 1/8 (2)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Niko Davin smashed a Four on Bradley Currie bowling . Namibia at 24/2 after 3.4 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Length ball, wide of off. Davin punches it late and through point and it races away to the fence.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jan Frylinck is out and Namibia at 19/2 after 3.2 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! b Bradley Currie.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 19/1 after 3 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Jan Frylinck 12 (12)
Niko Davin 3 (4)
Scotland
Brad Wheal 1/16 (2)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Jan Frylinck smashed a Four on Brad Wheal bowling . Namibia at 16/1 after 2.4 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Delicious shot! A length ball, outside off. Frylinck backs away and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 9/1 after 2 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Niko Davin 2 (3)
Jan Frylinck 5 (7)
Scotland
Bradley Currie 0/2 (1)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 7/1 after 1 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
Namibia
Niko Davin 1 (1)
Jan Frylinck 4 (3)
Scotland
Brad Wheal 1/6 (1)
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Jan Frylinck smashed a Four on Brad Wheal bowling . Namibia at 4/1 after 0.5 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! OFF THE EDGE! A second slip would have come in handy. A length ball on middle, late away swing. Frylinck looks to defend but gets an outside edge and it flies past first slip for a boundary.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. JP Kotze is out and Namibia at 0/1 after 0.3 overs
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! c Brandon McMullen b Brad Wheal.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Scores: Scotland Playing XI
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Scores: Namibia Playing XI
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia (Playing XI) - Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Merwe Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (WK), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernand Scholtz, Tangeni Lungamene.
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update
Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia won the toss and elected to bat
Namibia vs Scotland Match Details
Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Namibia and Scotland to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.