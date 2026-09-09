Namibia vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Ruben Trumpelmann draws first blood, Connor Esterhuizen departs

Corbin Bosch: Yeah, this is a great opportunity. Namibia are playing, coming off some really good cricket, and I think it's, as you said, it's like a nice opportunity to get in, play some good hard cricket, especially leading into what is going to be an awesome summer. So I think it's a great opportunity just to get some game time and, yeah, just enjoy myself out there in the field. Yeah, hopefully we (On playing alongside his brother Eathan Bosch) play together. It’s such a special occasion just sharing a change room with him. I don’t think my dad or my parents could be any more proud, and I just think it’s a testament to both of our hard work and dedication to this game. And as I said, it’s incredible just sharing a change room with him. I haven’t done it too much throughout our careers because we’ve been in different places, but as I said, any time representing our country is special, but him being here and us playing together, I don’t think anything can top that. Yeah, to find some nice rhythm. I haven’t played a match in a while, so I’m looking forward to that. And as I said, the Namibians are coming off some really good cricket, and so it’s going to be nice and competitive, get those competitive juices flowing, and yeah, hopefully my goal is to put some really good performances out there to early stamp my authority in the team and to, yeah, as I said, kickstart what’s going to be a pretty incredible summer.