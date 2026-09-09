Namibia vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Ruben Trumpelmann draws first blood, Connor Esterhuizen departs

South Africa national cricket team vs Namibia national cricket team match scorecard Namibia have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against South Africa in the first ODI on Wednesday in Windhoek. Post the first ODI, the two teams will face in two more games in the series.
Coming after a poor show in the T20I Tri-nation series, which also involved Zimbabwe, this is a fresh challenge for the Namibian side, as they build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup as a host. For South Africa, who won the T20I Tri-nation series, the situation is similar as they prepare for 2027.
Namibia: Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Alexander Volschenk, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz
South Africa: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (w), Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka
OUTTTT!!!!! Ruben Trumpelmann draws the first blood for Namibia. Connor Esterhuizen goes for the oull shot too early and holes out to Jack Brassell. Early strike for Namibia. Esterhuizen walks back for 10. SA 27/1 (7)
Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann have made a tidy start to the innings against Namibia. The South African openers are playing each and every ball to its merit, trying to settle in the middle and analyze the conditions. SA 23/0 (6)
Corbin Bosch: Yeah, this is a great opportunity. Namibia are playing, coming off some really good cricket, and I think it's, as you said, it's like a nice opportunity to get in, play some good hard cricket, especially leading into what is going to be an awesome summer. So I think it's a great opportunity just to get some game time and, yeah, just enjoy myself out there in the field. Yeah, hopefully we (On playing alongside his brother Eathan Bosch) play together. It’s such a special occasion just sharing a change room with him. I don’t think my dad or my parents could be any more proud, and I just think it’s a testament to both of our hard work and dedication to this game. And as I said, it’s incredible just sharing a change room with him. I haven’t done it too much throughout our careers because we’ve been in different places, but as I said, any time representing our country is special, but him being here and us playing together, I don’t think anything can top that. Yeah, to find some nice rhythm. I haven’t played a match in a while, so I’m looking forward to that. And as I said, the Namibians are coming off some really good cricket, and so it’s going to be nice and competitive, get those competitive juices flowing, and yeah, hopefully my goal is to put some really good performances out there to early stamp my authority in the team and to, yeah, as I said, kickstart what’s going to be a pretty incredible summer.
Jan Frylinck: It's obviously a very big occasion. We're all looking forward to it. I mean, it's been a while since we've played against a full member, or test nation in the ODI. So yeah, really looking forward to the opportunity. Obviously, T20 is a little bit of a different game. ODI is a longer format, but the mentality stays the same, looking to take the game on. But in saying that, this is also a very good prep for us heading into the USA. So we'll be using these three games to tick all our boxes before that USA trip. Yeah, definitely. I think we're proving to ourselves that we can compete with the test nations, and doing that game in, game out is going to be the test now. Well, well done.
No television broadcaster has bought the media rights for the Namibia vs South Africa ODI series in India. However, live streaming of Namibia vs South Africa 1st ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website.
South Africa: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (w), Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka
Namibia: Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Alexander Volschenk, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has won the toss and opted to bowl first against a second-string South African side, led by Bjorn Fortuin.
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