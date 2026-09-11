Namibia vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Proteas lose Jordan Hermann after confident start as Jack Brassell strikes

Namibia vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Namibia won the toss in the second ODI against South Africa in Windhoek on Friday and have opted to field first.

The hosts are coming into this match on the back of a 99-run loss to the Proteas in the ODI series opener on Wednesday.

A win for Namibia on Friday will level the three-match series 1-1, whereas Proteas can seal the series with a game to spare should they emerge victorious instead. Both teams have made changes coming into this match.

Namibia have handed a debut to teenage seamer Waldo Smith, with Michael van Lingen and Nicol Loftie-Eaton back. South Africa, on the other hand, have made four changes, with one of those being that of resting skipper Bjorn Fortuin. Prenelan Subrayen is leading the side in Fortuin's absence.

Namibia vs South Africa playing XIs

Namibia: Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Waldo Smith, Jack Brassell.

South Africa: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.