Namibia vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Proteas lose Jordan Hermann after confident start as Jack Brassell strikes

Namibia vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Namibia won the toss in the second ODI against South Africa in Windhoek on Friday and have opted to field first.
The hosts are coming into this match on the back of a 99-run loss to the Proteas in the ODI series opener on Wednesday.
A win for Namibia on Friday will level the three-match series 1-1, whereas Proteas can seal the series with a game to spare should they emerge victorious instead. Both teams have made changes coming into this match.
Namibia have handed a debut to teenage seamer Waldo Smith, with Michael van Lingen and Nicol Loftie-Eaton back. South Africa, on the other hand, have made four changes, with one of those being that of resting skipper Bjorn Fortuin. Prenelan Subrayen is leading the side in Fortuin's absence.
Namibia: Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Waldo Smith, Jack Brassell.
South Africa: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.
Tony de Zorzi, the No 3 batter, and Connor Esterhuizen have led South Africa's steady recovery after losing Jordan Hermann early. The duo have forged a partnership of 29 runs from 41 deliveries so far. Four runs come from debutant Waldo Smith's second over.
South Africa 60/1 (14 overs)
OUT! Jordan Hermann, who amassed 150 in the first ODI a couple of days ago, has been dismissed for 20 runs today. It was a full length ball on the pads, Hermann went for the flick but he mistimed it. He ended up being caught by Loftie-Eaton who was standing in front of square on the leg side.
South Africa 33/1 (7.5 overs)
South Africa have got off to a strong start after being asked to bat first, with Jordan Hermann the aggressor between him and Connor Esterhuizen. Hermann has so far scored 20 runs from 23 deliveries, with two fours and one six to his name.
South Africa 30/0 after 6 overs
Namibia: Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Waldo Smith, Jack Brassell.
South Africa: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second ODI between Namibia and South Africa at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The hosts come into this match on the back of a 99-run loss to the Proteas in the first ODI.
The hosts won the toss in the second ODI and have opted to field.