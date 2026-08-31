Namibia vs Zimbabwe live streaming: When & where to watch T20I Tri-series match in India, NAM vs ZIM probable XIs & more

High on confidence after their stunning upset of South Africa in the series opener, Namibia take on Zimbabwe in the third match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series 2026 on Monday at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Powered by performances from veterans Jan Frylinck, JJR Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann, Namibia handed the Proteas a 18-run loss.

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While Frylinck stole the show with a 38-ball 60, that build Namibia's foundation en route to their 163/9 in 20 overs, Smit and Trumpelmann shared six wickets between them to catch the South Africans off-guard. On the other hand, Zimbabwe were no match in their opener against Proteas.

While the batters failed to convert the starts, the Zimbabwean bowlers looks stale against South Africa's Dewald Brevis, who single-handedly won them the match with ease. Against, Namibia, Zimbabwe will have to come up with a much-better show of they want to remain alive in the race for final.

All the teams will play four matches each with the top two sides playing the final on September 6. Post the T20I Tri-nation series, Namibia and South Africa will also play a three-match ODI series. Notably, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are hosts of 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Namibia vs Zimbabwe match details

Tournament T20I Tri-Series 2026 Match No. 3 Date August 31 Time 5:30 PM IST | 12:00 PM GMT | 2 PM Local Venue Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Zimbabwe head-to-head in T20Is Having first met in 2022, Namibia have played a total of 15 T20Is against Zimbabwe, winning eight and losing seven. The last time these two teams met in a T20I was in Harare in 2025 in the final of the African Qualifiers of the T20 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe won the game by seven wickets.

Also Read | ICC unveils 12 host venues and official brand for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

Namibia vs Zimbabwe probable playing XIs Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

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Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani

Where to watch Namibia vs Zimbabwe match in India? Unfortunately, no television channel in India has bought the broadcast rights of the T20I Tri-Series 2026, involving Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. But the Indian audience can still catch the match live on FanCode app and website on subscription basis.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe full squads Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Balt, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda

Also Read | Sahibzada Farhan smashes maiden T20I hundred, joins Ahmed Shehzad in elite list

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Innocent Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in