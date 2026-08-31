Namibia vs Zimbabwe live streaming: When & where to watch T20I Tri-series match in India, NAM vs ZIM probable XIs & more

High on confidence after their stunning upset of South Africa in the series opener, Namibia take on Zimbabwe in the third match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series 2026 on Monday at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Powered by performances from veterans Jan Frylinck, JJR Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann, Namibia handed the Proteas a 18-run loss.
While Frylinck stole the show with a 38-ball 60, that build Namibia's foundation en route to their 163/9 in 20 overs, Smit and Trumpelmann shared six wickets between them to catch the South Africans off-guard. On the other hand, Zimbabwe were no match in their opener against Proteas.
While the batters failed to convert the starts, the Zimbabwean bowlers looks stale against South Africa's Dewald Brevis, who single-handedly won them the match with ease. Against, Namibia, Zimbabwe will have to come up with a much-better show of they want to remain alive in the race for final.
All the teams will play four matches each with the top two sides playing the final on September 6. Post the T20I Tri-nation series, Namibia and South Africa will also play a three-match ODI series. Notably, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are hosts of 2027 ODI World Cup.
|Tournament
|T20I Tri-Series 2026
|Match No.
|3
|Date
|August 31
|Time
|5:30 PM IST | 12:00 PM GMT | 2 PM Local
|Venue
|Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Having first met in 2022, Namibia have played a total of 15 T20Is against Zimbabwe, winning eight and losing seven. The last time these two teams met in a T20I was in Harare in 2025 in the final of the African Qualifiers of the T20 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe won the game by seven wickets.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani
Unfortunately, no television channel in India has bought the broadcast rights of the T20I Tri-Series 2026, involving Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. But the Indian audience can still catch the match live on FanCode app and website on subscription basis.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Balt, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Innocent Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga