‘Naqvi trophy le ke na bhaag jaaye’: Netizens react as Jay Shah sends best wishes ahead of ICC Women's ODI World Cup

The scenes at Dubai International Stadium after the Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan will remain etched in cricket folklore for the days to come, and netizers are not letting go of it soon either.

Ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup that begins today with the match between India and Australia, the world cricket body's chairman, Jay Shah, sent his best wishes on social media with an image of the trophy.

This led to a flurry of reactions online, with some netizens wishing the Indian women's team while others worrying whether we will see a repeat of what happened in the recently concluded Asia Cup tournament, where Naqvi, after India refused to collect the trophy from him, walked out with the same. Suryakumar Yadav and company had to celebrate without the trophy they had won, and even posted pictures on social media with the emojis of a trophy instead of the real one.

What did Jay Shah say? Jay Shah, the son of India's Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, said in an X post, “The growth of women's cricket is extremely important to the @ICC and this edition of the ICC Women's @cricketworldcup played across India and Sri Lanka promises to be the biggest and best yet. Good luck to everyone involved. #CWC25”

How did the internet react to the ICC chairman's post? Indian cricket fans had a gala time roasting the Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi in replies to Shah's tweet. One X user said, “Dekhna kahin ye chappal chor Mohsin Naqvi ye wali trophy bhi le ke na bhaag jaaye” (Please see that this sandal thief does not run away with this trophy as well).

Another said, "Thrilled to see the #CWC25 trophy shining bright! I’m bursting with pride—our women’s team is ready to conquer the world on home soil, blending skill with unstoppable spirit! Let’s make history, not just lift the trophy—keep it safe from any "trophy thieves" though!"

Besides these users slamming the ACC chairman, several others on social media congratulated the Indian women's cricket teama and wished for their success in the tournament.

India vs Sri Lanka to kick off affairs at women's World Cup The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be played from 30 September to 2 November across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

India plays Sri Lanka in the opening match in Guwahati on 30 September, while Australia start their defence of the title a day later against New Zealand in Indore. Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai and Colombo are the other cities where the round-robin tournament will be played.

India squad for ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.