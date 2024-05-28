Narendra Modi as India’s Head Coach: BCCI receives fake applications to replace Rahul Dravid
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received over 3,000 applications for the position of India Head Coach (Men). However, according to The Indian Express, many are under fake names, including those pretending to be former cricketers and politicians. Fake applicants used names like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to apply for the job.