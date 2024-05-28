Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 10:53:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.70 0.68%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,474.65 0.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.75 -0.17%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,533.90 0.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.00 -0.01%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Narendra Modi as India’s Head Coach: BCCI receives fake applications to replace Rahul Dravid
BackBack

Narendra Modi as India’s Head Coach: BCCI receives fake applications to replace Rahul Dravid

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

BCCI received 3,000+ applications for India Head Coach, including fake names like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Dharamsala: India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)Premium
Dharamsala: India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received over 3,000 applications for the position of India Head Coach (Men). However, according to The Indian Express, many are under fake names, including those pretending to be former cricketers and politicians. Fake applicants used names like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to apply for the job.

Also Read: Salary for new Team India Head Coach: How much is the remuneration? BCCI says this

The BCCI has faced issues with fake applicants before. In 2022, when the BCCI sought a new head coach, they got about 5,000 fake applications under celebrity names, the publication added. Previously, candidates had to send their applications by email. But, this time, the BCCI used Google Forms.

“Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it’s easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet," The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Also Read: New Team India Head Coach: These former Indian players qualify

To be eligible to replace Rahul Dravid, one has to play at least 30 Test matches or 50 ODIs or have coached a full-member Test-playing Nation for at least two years.

Strong social media reactions followed the BCCI's use of Google Forms to solicit applications. Many were offended that job applications for such a high-profile post were sought through a Google Form, while others reacted with memes and sarcastic comments.

Doctor with gully cricket experience

A doctor with gully cricket experience claimed to have applied for the position and justified his credentials in a hilarious post.

Also Read: KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir ready to be India Head Coach only if…

“I have played gully cricket in my school years. My balls were unplayable, I mean, the balls I bowled were unplayable because they never reached the stumps at the batsman’s end. I was a stylish batsman too. Very stylish, so as to say. Sun hat, shades, chewing gum, sunscreen, red kerchief jutting out of my trouser pocket… the works, you see," the social media user wrote.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue