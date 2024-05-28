The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received over 3,000 applications for the position of India Head Coach (Men). However, according to The Indian Express, many are under fake names, including those pretending to be former cricketers and politicians. Fake applicants used names like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to apply for the job.

The BCCI has faced issues with fake applicants before. In 2022, when the BCCI sought a new head coach, they got about 5,000 fake applications under celebrity names, the publication added. Previously, candidates had to send their applications by email. But, this time, the BCCI used Google Forms.

“Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it’s easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet," The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

To be eligible to replace Rahul Dravid, one has to play at least 30 Test matches or 50 ODIs or have coached a full-member Test-playing Nation for at least two years.

Strong social media reactions followed the BCCI's use of Google Forms to solicit applications. Many were offended that job applications for such a high-profile post were sought through a Google Form, while others reacted with memes and sarcastic comments.

Doctor with gully cricket experience

A doctor with gully cricket experience claimed to have applied for the position and justified his credentials in a hilarious post.

“I have played gully cricket in my school years. My balls were unplayable, I mean, the balls I bowled were unplayable because they never reached the stumps at the batsman’s end. I was a stylish batsman too. Very stylish, so as to say. Sun hat, shades, chewing gum, sunscreen, red kerchief jutting out of my trouser pocket… the works, you see," the social media user wrote.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!