Narendra Modi Stadium weather: List of IPL matches heavily impacted by rain in Ahmedabad - Complete list

The start of the Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday was delayed due to rain. While the toss took place under overcast conditions, the rain started pelting down just before the players were about to enter the field.

The rain delay comes in just two days before the IPL 2025 final to be played at the same venue. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified for the final after beating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

List of IPL matches impacted at Narendra Modi Stadium IPL 2023 final: The final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was severely impacted by rain as the game was completed into three days, thanks to a reserve day in place. The match originally was scheduled for May 28, 2023. However, relentless rain washed out the day without a ball being bowled. The match moved on to reserve day on May 29, 2023. Rain once again played a part on IPL 2023 final following which the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method came into effect. Eventually, CSK won the match on May 30, thus becoming the first instance an IPL match being stretched to three days.

The final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was severely impacted by rain as the game was completed into three days, thanks to a reserve day in place. The match originally was scheduled for May 28, 2023. However, relentless rain washed out the day without a ball being bowled. The match moved on to reserve day on May 29, 2023. Rain once again played a part on IPL 2023 final following which the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method came into effect. Eventually, CSK won the match on May 30, thus becoming the first instance an IPL match being stretched to three days. IPL 2024: The league stage match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out without a ball being bowled.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash was halted by heavy rain just when it was about to start. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first after winning the toss.