Narendra Modi Stadium weather: List of IPL matches heavily impacted by rain in Ahmedabad - Complete list

The start of the Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday was delayed due to rain. While the toss took place under overcast conditions, the rain started pelting down just before the players were about to enter the field.
The rain delay comes in just two days before the IPL 2025 final to be played at the same venue. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified for the final after beating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.
In case the Qualifier 2 is washed out, Punjab Kings will qualify for the final owing their higher position the points table after the league stage. Punjab Kings finished on top of the points table while Mumbai Indians finished fourth.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.