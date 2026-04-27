'Narine delivered when it mattered most': Irfan Pathan lauds KKR spinners Super Over heroics

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Super Over in their IPL 2026 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday to remain alive in the race for the playoffs. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded KKR spinner Sunil Narine for bowling a brilliant Super Over under pressure.

The 37-year-old Narine was called to bowl the Super Over for KKR when the scores were tied at 155 after 40 overs in the match. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran on the very first delivery of the over and got rid of Aiden Markram on the third delivery to finish their inning with just one run.

Rinku Singh hit the winning boundary to win the match for KKR as they registered their second victory of the season in eight matches.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live', Pathan talked about Narine's composure and consistency.

"What stood out was the quality of the delivery that he bowled to dismiss Nicholas Pooran and the calmness with which Sunil Narine executed it. To do this consistently over the years, especially in pressure situations like a Super Over, is remarkable. He has faced challenges in his career, but he's always found a way to come back stronger," he said.

"You don't often see teams turning to a spinner in moments like these, but Narine is an exception. His composure, even when others are appealing or under pressure, allows him to focus on the finer details, and once again, he delivered when it mattered most," he added.

Earlier, Mohsin Khan's sensational five-wicket haul (5/23) rocked KKR's top order, but Rinku Singh's brilliant unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes, sparked a remarkable recovery. His late onslaught, including four consecutive sixes in the final over, lifted KKR to a competitive 155/7.