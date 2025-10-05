Nashra Sandhu gets trolled after death stare at Harmanpreet Kaur during IND vs PAK; ‘their problem is over attitude…’

Nashra Sandhu was heavily trolled on social media by fans after the Pakistan spinner gave a death stare to Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in Colombo. The incident took place on the final ball of the 22nd over of the Indian innings.

Sandhu bowled straight which Harmanpreet drove back to the bowler. Upon collecting the ball, Sandhu tried to scare Harmanpreet, acting aggressively as she would throw the ball to the striker's end. In the end she didn't but gave a death stare at the India captain.

Harmanpreet, who was batting at 16 from 21 balls at that time, didn't react and gave a uber cool reaction to Sandhu. However, Sandhu's act got herself being heavily trolled on social media as fans pointed out Pakistan's over attitude with zero talent.

Harleen, Richa power India to 247 all out Earlier, Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 and Richa Ghosh made a quick-fire 35 not out to lift India to a competitive 247 all out. Sent into bat first, India openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana shared 48 runs for the first wicket before Fatima Sana had Mandhana lbw for a 32-ball 23. Rawal made 31 before being bowled by left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal.

Kaur scored 19 before she was caught behind off seam bowler Diana Baig. Jemimah Rodrigues (32), Deepti Sharma (25) and Sneh Rana (20) all made valuable contributions. Ghosh hit two sixes and three boundaries in her innings as India scored 44 off the last five overs.

