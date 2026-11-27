Amid the Sandpapergate scandal that has made headlines in recent times after eight years, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon came at the centre of a new ball-tampering scandal. The Sandpapergate happened in 2018 in South Africa. It resurfaced once again after Australian former cricketer Usman Khawaja revealed in his book that everyone knew about it.

On Friday, in an article by The West Australian, citing a News Corp report, it said that Lyon was the player who suggested that the ball should be tampered in the Test series in Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), just a few months after the Sandpapergate.

In a new set of revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa and its aftermath in an investigation by reputed broadcaster Gerard Whateley, as quoted by SEN Cricket, it was revealed that a player asked for mints to change the condition of the ball during the first Pakistan Test in October 2018, just six months after the 'Sandpapergate'.

After Cameron Bancroft was caught using the sandpaper on broadcast cameras, he was given a nine-month suspension, while then captain and vice-captain pairing of Steve Smith and David Warner were given a one-year ban from all of cricket, including a leadership ban for Warner.

Following the scandal, then-head coach Darren Lehmann also quit his post, paving the way for the new leadership group of captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer. The attempt to tamper with the ball during the UAE tour was confirmed by Khawaja during 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast.

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Usman Khawaja confirms 'the player' While he did not name him, he did say the player in question was also in South Africa. On Friday, a report from News Corp emerged, as quoted by The West Australian, revealing that it was Lyon who suggested that the mints be bought on the field, prompting rebukes from Paine and Langer.

Lyon's suggestion, as per reports, was quickly squashed by another player, the Aussie opener Travis Head, who had made his Test debut during that tour alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch.

The use of foreign substances to shine the ball was not permitted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that time, with the governing body banning the use of saliva to shine cricket balls due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before making it permanent two years later.