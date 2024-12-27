Nathan Lyon takes a dig at Rohit Sharma’s decision to open, asks KL Rahul ‘What did you do wrong to bat one down?’

Nathan Lyon left no stone unturned as the Australian off-spinner sledged KL Rahul asking him what did he wrong to change his batting position in the ongoing fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The incident happened just after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

As Rahul came to the crease at No.3 following the dismissal of his captain, Lyon was heard asking the India batter, “What did you do wrong to bat one down?” Cleary, Lyon was mocking Rohit's decision to open the batting for India after the right-hander lasted only five balls at MCG.

Rohit, who batted at No.6 in the second and third Tests and left the opening slot to KL Rahul, decided to return to his original opening position in Melbourne. The move prompted Rahul to drop at No.3.

The decision did no good for India as the skipper lasted only five balls for his three runs, thus continuing his woeful run with the bat in the longest format of the game. However, Rahul brushed off Lyon's comments and focussed on the game.

Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul forged a 43-run stand for the second wicket before being undone by a Pat Cummins delivery for a 42-ball 24. The MCG Test match has not been short of drama from day 1.

After Rohit dropped Gill for Washington Sundar, the Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident grabbed the headlines on Thursday. The former India skipper looked to instigate debutant Konstas with a deliberate shoulder-bump. The duo also had a heated argument.

However, Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point as a punishment for the incident. Meanwhile, on Day 2, a pitch intruder grabbed limelight when he breached the MCG security to hang around with Kohli in the field for a brief moment.

