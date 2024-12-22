Days after being dropped from the national squad ahead of the fourth Test against team India at Melbourne in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Australian opener Nathan McSweeney reminded everyone of his class at the Big Bash League match on Sunday.

Dropped for his dismal performance and replaced by rookie Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney smashed a match-winning 78 off 49 for Brisbane Heat against the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL 2024-25.

According to details, McSweeney managed only 72 runs in six innings with his top score of the series being 39 in three matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Opening up on being dropped from the Test squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning 26 December, McSweeney said, to Channel 7 as quoted by Fox Sports, "Hopefully one day I can be a permanent member in that Test team. It’s been awesome being a part of it in the last couple of weeks. All the guys and the support staff have made me feel very welcoming. It was a dream come true.”

He added, “I’ll put my head down and work really hard in the nets. and if I get another opportunity, hopefully I can play a bit better. Not that I scored the runs I would have liked but I felt like my game was in a decent spot."

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2024-25: Earlier, Brisbane Heat won the toss and opted to bowl while playing at the Gabba.

Batting first, Adelaide Strikers' Jamie Overton (45 off 24) and Ollie Pope (34 off 29) gave a good momentum, pushing their team to post 174 of 6 wickets.

Will Prestwidge took 2 wickets for Brisbane Heat, while Xavier Bartlett, Tom Whitney and Paul Walter picked one wicket each.

Chasing 175 runs, Nathan McSweeney scored a quick 74 off 49 deliveries, including 10 fours and 2 sixes. He was supported by Matt Renshaw, who scored 54 off 27 balls.