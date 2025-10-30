Navi Mumbai weather forecast for IND-W vs AUS-W World Cup semifinal: What happens if match washes out? Who enters final?

Rain once again came to haunt in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after the second semifinal between India and Australia came to a halt after just 5.1 overs of play at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The city had been experiencing rains for the last few days and it was no different on the match day morning.

Notably, the India's last league game against Bangladesh at this venue was also marred by multiple rain interruptions, starting with an hour-long delay at the toss. Although India were handed a DLS-adjusted target, the game was eventually called off due to persistent rain. On Thursday, Australia won the toss under overcast conditions and opted to bat.

According to (India Meteorological Department) IMD Mumbai, the city will receive “light to moderate rain” on October 30. Based on Accuweather.com, there will be more than 90 percent cloud cover throughout the day. Although there is a light forecast of rain during the day, two hours of precipitation is expected at night.

What happens if October 30 rain affects IND-W vs AUS-W? Unlike the group stage games, the knockout matches (semifinals and final) of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 have a Reserve Day in place, according to section 13.6 of the tournament’s official regulations. That means, if the entire game is not completed on the original day due to rain, the match will continue on Friday from the exact point it was stopped.

As far as Friday's weather forecast is concerned, the IMD Mumbai report states “light to moderate rain/thundershowers” on October 31. According to Accuweather.com, at least five hours of rain is expected on October 31 with thundershowers likely at night.

Who qualifies for final if IND-W vs AUS-W is washed out? In case play isn't possible on the Reserve Day due to rain, the match will be called off with Australian advancing to the summit clash owing to their higher finish as compared to India in the points table after the league stage. Australia finished on top of the table after the league stage while India ended in the fourth spot.

