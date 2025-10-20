Navjot Singh Sidhu breaks silence on ‘BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir’ post; ‘Never said… Shame on you’

Social media has increasingly become dangerous as viral posts often attributed to the popular names turn out to be fake. Recently, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu became a victim of fake news when an user attributed a quote on BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, just during the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series.

After India's loss to Australia in the first ODI in Perth on October 19, an X user named Jod Insane, posted a picture of Gambhir and Agarkar, with a statement that read “If India wants to win the 2027 World Cup, then BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir as soon as possible and hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma again with full respect.”

The user attributed the quote to Navjot Sidhu. The 62-year-old on Monday took to X to clarify his stance and reacted strongly. He quote tweeted the post and stated, “Never said it, don't spread fake news, never imagined it. Shame on you.” Navjot Sindhu celebrates his birthday on October 20.

Screenshot of the Navjot Singh Sidhu's post.

The Indian team are currently in Australia to play a three-match ODI series and five T20Is. This is not the first time Indian cricketers have been a victim of fake news. Earlier, the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin have become victims of fake news.