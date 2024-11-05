Navjot Singh Sidhu’s old video on how to play spin goes viral after India batters kneel down against New Zealand bowlers

Indian batters struggled against New Zealand spinners, losing a home Test series 0-3. An old video of Navjot Singh Sidhu explaining how to tackle spin went viral. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published5 Nov 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu’s old video on how to play spin goes viral after India batters kneel down against New Zealand bowlers
Navjot Singh Sidhu’s old video on how to play spin goes viral after India batters kneel down against New Zealand bowlers(PTI/FILE)

Indian batters, known as the finest players of spin bowling, failed miserably at home as half-known New Zealand spinners outsmarted the biggest names in world cricket by a massive margin. Now, an old video of Navjot Singh Sidhu explaining how to play spin bowling has gone viral.

In the video, Sidhu says that batters should not allow the ball to spin. They should step out and get to the pitch of the ball. Sidhu was one of the key batters who bashed Shane Warne during Australia’s tour of India.

Also Read | Viral Video: When Geoffrey Boycott trolled Gautam Gambhir for ‘crazy batting’

The interesting part is that Warne, now deceased, was standing beside Sidhu while the former Indian opener explained his tricks, seemingly years after both of them were retired. However, the Australian legend must have been clueless since Sidhu spoke in Hindi.

The video, shared by Cricketopia on X (formerly Twitter), has received more than 1.44 lakh views. Many indian cricket fans have commented.

“Current Indian top order thinks footwork is to perform lunges like they do in the gym. They lunge at the spinner,” wrote one fan.

Also Read | BGT 2024: Virat Kohli’s average this year is 20.09 in 12 innings

“Modern day cricketers including India batters certainly lack that quality. What you constantly practice with a throwdown specialist in nets, how will you be able to read spinners with hands during the match!” wrote another.

India’s batting collapse against spin

In a series of 3 Test matches, starting from October 16, Indian batters consistently struggled against spin bowling.

In the 1st Test, India’s first innings collapsed for just 46 runs, with spinners taking 7 out of the 10 wickets. William O’Rourke and Matt Henry led the attack, taking 4 and 5 wickets, respectively. In the second innings, O’Rourke (3 wickets) and Ajaz Patel (2 wickets) managed key breakthroughs.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after BGT 2024, claims former IND star

The 2nd Test, beginning on October 24, saw Mitchell Santner dominate India’s lineup, taking 7 wickets for 53 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Santner continued his impressive form, picking up 6 wickets, while Ajaz Patel supported with 2 wickets in each innings.

In the 3rd Test, starting November 1, Ajaz Patel shone with a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. In the second innings, chasing 147, India collapsed for 121, with Patel claiming 6 more wickets and Glenn Phillips taking 3.

India lost the series 0-3. It was the first time in 91 years that India lost a home series consisting of more than 2 Test matches.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsNavjot Singh Sidhu's old video on how to play spin goes viral after India batters kneel down against New Zealand bowlers

