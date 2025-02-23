‘Nazar na lage’: Virat Kohli, Team India memes flood social media ahead of IND vs PAK showdown

  • Rohit Sharma's India faces Mohammed Rizwan's Pakistan today in the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium. With a historical rivalry and social media buzz, fans eagerly await the clash after Pakistan's victory over India in the 2017 final.

Livemint
Published23 Feb 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Memes flooding social media ahead of India Pakistan match

Rohit Sharma led India and Mohammed Rizwan's Pakistan are all set to lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium today for their second match of the ICC Champions Trophy. While losing this encounter would make it incredibly difficult for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals, India would be the front-runners for the semis berth if they defeat the arch rivals.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: IND aim for semifinal spot

The two teams rarely face each other these days due to political tensions, but when they do it is considered one of the greatest rivalries in the international game. Pakistan are the defending champions, having beaten Virat Kohli's men in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Advertisement

The loss in that final still haunts the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and the men in blue will be looking to inflict the same kind of grief on their neighbours when they meet in Dubai today.

Netizens on India - Paksitan match:

Ahead of the high octane clash, there has been a lot of chatter on social media with fans posting different memes to show their excitement for the mega event.

Some users on X recalled the famous ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad by Star Sports ahead of the 2015 World Cup match with Pakistan, something that wasn't taken particularly well by the neighbours.

Meanwhile, others wished Men in Blue to not lose against Pakistan and even added images of star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian team members with lemons and black dots on their faces - - the traditional belief employed by many Indians to ward off evil - and with captions like ‘Nazar na lag jaaye’ (May no harm come due to the evil eye).

Advertisement
Advertisement

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match?

JioStar has the exclusive rights to livestream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash will be available on JioStar on app and website on a subscription basis. The match will start at 2:30 PM at the Dubai International Stadium today.

Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Nazar na lage’: Virat Kohli, Team India memes flood social media ahead of IND vs PAK showdown
First Published:23 Feb 2025, 10:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App