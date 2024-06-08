NED vs SA T20 World Cup match on June 9: The term "Achilles heel" refers to someone's main weakness even though they may generally be very strong or capable. South Africa, considered one of the best cricket teams to ever play the game, have lost in their last 2 World Cup encounters with the Netherlands.

The Dutch are considered minnows compared with other powerful cricket teams. But they have managed to beat the Proteas twice, and that cannot be a coincidence or a fluke.

In November 2022, at the T20 World Cup, the Netherlands made 158/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the mighty Proteas ended their innings at 145/8. Colin Ackermann, the Dutch player who made 41 off 26 balls, was the Player of the Match (POTM). For South Africans, Rilee Rossouw was the highest scorer, scoring 25 off 19 balls.

Next, in October 2023, it was the ODI World Cup. Scott Edwards made an unbeaten 78 off 69 to take the Netherlands’ score to 245/8 in a rain-affected game of 43 overs in Dharamsala. In reply, the Proteas were all out for 205. David Miller (43 off 52 balls) was the highest scorer for South Africa. Edwards was the POTM.

They will meet again on June 8 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Google’s win probability favours South Africa and predicts a 90% possibility of their win.

However, Aiden Markram’s team will carry the weight of the world on their shoulders because of their history with the Dutch team. The last time they won against the Ducth in a T20 World Cup was in 2014, that too by 6 runs only.

Group D

The South African team will be comforted by Anrich Nortje’s form against Sri Lanka. The 30-year-old pacer took 4 wickets in 4 overs while giving away 7 runs against their Asian opponents on June 3. They are now leading Group D with 2 points, having a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.048.

The Netherlands are also heading to the clash with a win. They have an NRR of +0.539 and are currently number 2. On June 4, the Dutch team defeated Nepal by 6 wickets in a low-scoring match.

NED vs SA T20 World Cup match: When and how to watch

Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the Netherlands vs South Africa match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Netherlands vs South Africa T20I match on June 8 will start at 8 PM (India time).

