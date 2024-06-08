NED vs SA T20 World Cup match on June 9: Proteas to face their ‘Achilles Heel’ in Netherlands vs South Africa clash
NED vs SA T20 World Cup match on June 9: South Africa have lost two last World Cup encounters to the Netherlands, a team considered minnows. The upcoming match on June 8 will be crucial as history favours the Dutch team.
NED vs SA T20 World Cup match on June 9: The term "Achilles heel" refers to someone's main weakness even though they may generally be very strong or capable. South Africa, considered one of the best cricket teams to ever play the game, have lost in their last 2 World Cup encounters with the Netherlands.