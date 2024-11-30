Nepal Premier League live streaming details: When and where to watch NPL 2024 live in India?

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan will be among the top cricketing stars at the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024, the inaugural season of which gets underway on November 30. Eight teams - Biratnagar Kings, Chitwan Rhinos, Janakpur Bolts, Karnali Yaks, Kathmandu Gurkhas, Lumbini Lions, Pokhara Avengers and Sudurpaschim Royals - are competing in the tournament with the final slated to be played on December 21. All the matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Besides, Dhawan, the league will also feature former cricketing stars like New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and James Neesham and, England's Ravi Bopara. West Indies' keeper-batter Chadwick Walton, Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hussain Talat, and Hong Kong batter Babar Hayat among the other overseas players.

Nepal cricket's biggest superstar Sandeep Lamichhane and the likes of national team cricketers Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, and Dipendra Singh Airee have all been picked up as ‘Marquee Players’.

The league phase will see each team playing others in a single round-robin format with the top four sides in the points table qualifying for the playoffs. The knockouts will be played in IPL-like format.

The top two teams at the end of league stage wil play Qualifier 1 while the third and fourth-placed teams will face each other in Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 qualify for final directly. The winner of Eliminator face the losing team in Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

Live streaming details of Nepal Premier League Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Nepal Premier League in India and Nepal. For Indian fans, Star Sports Select 1 will broadcast the matches live. In Nepal, NPL 2024 will be available on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of NPL 2024 will be available on FanCode app in India. In Nepal, live streaming will be available on Dish Home Media Network via Action Sports HD.

NPL 2024 complete squads Biratnagar Kings: Sandeep Lamichhane (Marquee Player), Lokesh Bam, Pratish GC, Bashir Ahmad, Rajesh Pulami Magar, Jitendra Kumar Mukhiya, Anil Kharel, Dipak Bohara, Subhash Bhandari, Naren Bhatta, Mrinal Gurung, Chris Sole, Martin Guptill, Nicholas Kirton, Aqib Ilyas, Ismat Alam. Head coach: Kevin O'Brien

Chitwan Rhinos: Kushal Malla (Marquee Player), Rijan Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, Sharad Vesawkar, Bipin Rawal, Santosh Karki, Dipesh Shrestha, Amar Singh Rautela, Deepak Bohara, Ranjeet Kumar, Gautam KC, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Marchant De Lange, Luc Benkenstein, Hassan Eisakhil. Head coach: Umesh Patwal.

Janakpur Bolts: Aasif Sheikh (Marquee Player), Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Kumar Sah, Rupesh K Singh, Kishore Mahato, Aakash Tripathi, Shubh Kansakar, Sher Malla, Hemant Dhami, Arniko Prasad Yadav, Tul Bahadur Thapa Magar, James Neesham, Sohaib Maqsood, Lahiru Milantha, Muhammad Mohsin, Joshua Tromp. Head coach: Pubudu Dassanayake

Karnali Yaks: Sompal Kami (Marquee Player), Gulshan Kumar Jha, Nandan Yadav, Mausam Dhakal, Arjun Gharti, Dev Khanal, Rit Gautam, Bhuban Karki, Dipendra Rawat, Dipak Dumre, Unish Bikram Singh Thakuri, Shikhar Dhawan, Chadwick Walton, Babar Hayat, Hussain Talat.

Kathmandu Gurkhas: Karan KC (Marquee Player), Shahab Alam, Bhim Sharki, Rashid Khan, Shankar Rana, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Sumit Maharjan, Krishna Karki, Bibek KC, Pratik Shrestha, Raju Rizal, Michael Levitt, Gerhard Erasmus, Stevie Sean Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite.

Lumbini Lions: Rohit Kumar Paudel (Marquee Player), Surya Tamang, Bibek Yadav, Sundeep Jora, Aashutosh Ghiraiya, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Durgesh Gupta, Arjun Saud, Dinesh Adhikari, Abhishesh Gautam, Bikash Aagri, Unmukt Chand, Ben Cutting, Tom Moores.

Pokhara Avengers: Kushal Bhurtel (Marquee Player), Sagar Dhakal, Aakash Chand, Kiran Kumar Thagunna, Narayan Joshi, Bipin Khatri, Dilip Nath, Trit Raj Das, Sunam Gautam, Dinesh Kharel, Amrit Gurung, Anderson Phillip, Bas De Leede, Andries Gous, Matt Critchley, Raymon Reifer, Michael Leask.