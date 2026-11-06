Nepal U-19 vs India U-19: Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir shines on Asia Cup debut with a fifty; Boys in Blue win big

Aaryavir Sehwag continued his fine form with the bat as the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, struck a fifty on his U19 Asia Cup debut, leading the Boys in Blue to a easy 10-wicket victory of Nepal U-19 in a Group A encounter on Friday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.
Coming after a decent outing against Australia U-19 in the lead-up this continental showpiece, the right-handed opener has no troubles against a weak Nepal U-19 attack in the chase. Riding on Aaryavir maiden fifty for the India U-19, and a half century from captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, India U-19 romped home with 30.5 overs to spare.
Chasing 129 runs to win, the Indian openers Aaryavir and Rajesh Raichandani hardly broke sweat en route to their unbeaten half-centuries, which eventually led to team's victory.