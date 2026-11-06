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Nepal U-19 vs India U-19: Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir shines on Asia Cup debut with a fifty; Boys in Blue win big

Playing in his maiden U-19 Asia Cup trophy, Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir remained unbeaten on 70 runs, off 52 deliveries, studded with seven fours and four sixes. It was Aaryavir's maiden one-day fifty in U-19 format. 

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Nov 2026, 03:15 PM IST
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Aaryavir Sehwag is the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag.
Aaryavir Sehwag is the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag.
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Aaryavir Sehwag continued his fine form with the bat as the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, struck a fifty on his U19 Asia Cup debut, leading the Boys in Blue to a easy 10-wicket victory of Nepal U-19 in a Group A encounter on Friday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

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Coming after a decent outing against Australia U-19 in the lead-up this continental showpiece, the right-handed opener has no troubles against a weak Nepal U-19 attack in the chase. Riding on Aaryavir maiden fifty for the India U-19, and a half century from captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, India U-19 romped home with 30.5 overs to spare.

Also Read | Aaryavir Sehwag named Delhi U19 captain for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Chasing 129 runs to win, the Indian openers Aaryavir and Rajesh Raichandani hardly broke sweat en route to their unbeaten half-centuries, which eventually led to team's victory.

More to follow…

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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