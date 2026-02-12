Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Italy opt to field; injured Wayne Madsen makes way for Marcus Campopiano

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Stand-in-captain Italy captain Harry Manenti won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nepal in a Group C encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This is also the first time, Nepal are meeting Italy in a cricket match. Meanwhile, Italy will be missing their regular captain Wayne Madsen, who is missing out due to a shoulder dislocation.
For Italy, Marcus Campopiano replaced Madsen while Thomas Draca made way for Jaspreet Singh. For Nepal, they are going with an unchanged side.
Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
It's Nepal all the way in the whole stadium. The Nepal fans had gathered against England and they continue to do so once again today. In comparison, there are a handful of Italian fans in the stand. Players of both teams and the match officials walk out for the National Anthems. Italy go first, followed by Nepal.
Rohit Paudel: We would have bowled, to be honest. The toss is something that’s not in our control. We’ll make the most of batting first. It’s the same wicket where the last game was played, and it should spin in the second innings, so we’ll try to use that. I think it’s a great advantage, especially playing in Asian conditions. Playing all our games here at the Wankhede helps, and we’ll try to make the most of it. We felt that’s the area we can improve from the last game, in both departments - batting and bowling. The last three to four overs have been very crucial for us. That’s where we need to hold our nerves, absorb the pressure, and be present in that moment. It’s great to have fans like them; they motivate us a lot. After the England game, we saw many social media posts showing people watching us live back in Nepal. That gives a lot of motivation to all the boys.
Harry Manenti: We’ll bowl today. There were some nerves there, of course, like any game of international cricket. I think it just didn’t work out for us on the day. A few things clearly went the wrong way for us. Losing our skipper, Wayne Madsen, was probably a turning point, and then we didn’t manage to get back that momentum in a crucial period of the game. Scotland are a good side, and today we take on another good side in Nepal, so we’re really looking forward to it. He’s played a lot of cricket for Italy, and I’m really looking forward to watching him. We’ll also make another change. Our focus point has been bravery the whole time. We’re playing against teams who are well above us in the world rankings, and from the outside looking in, we’re the outsiders. But within our squad, we believe strongly in our abilities. We’re trying to be brave, take the game on, and hopefully we’ll see that today. We’ve moved on slightly from then, and Italy cricket has moved on a long way since that stage. It’s pretty exciting to be here in Mumbai, playing some really impressive sides - Nepal obviously being one of them. To lead this squad of really good men is a privilege for me.
Rohit Paudel and Harry Manenti are out for the toss. This is the first time Nepal and Italy are meeting in cricket. Italy win the toss and Manenti opt to bowl first. Marcus Campopiano comes in for Madsen while Thomas Draca makes way for Jaspreet Singh.
Captain Wayne Madsen is likely to miss out against Nepal. The 42-year-old, playing his first match in an ICC tournament, had to leave the field after just four overs, wincing in pain. Trying to stop a pull shot off George Munsey, Madsen dived full stretch on his left and landed badly on his shoulder. According to sources, Madsen is doing good but the doctors have sought a couple of days to give a verdict on Madsen.
On the other hand, Italy, who won all their warm-up games against UAE and Canada, came with a lot of confidence. However, a shoulder dislocation of Wayne Madsen jeopardised all their plans against Scotland. Although they got starts, but the lack of experience of playing ICC tournaments, cost them the match. In fact, in an interview with Livemint, Madsen spoke about targeting the Nepal game.
Over the years, Nepal have improved a lot. The results were there for everyone to see when the Rohit Paudel-led side almost pulled off an upset against England in their first game. Dipendra Singh Airee showcased his role as a finisher while Lokesh Bam's ability to bat lower the order almost won Nepal the game. They eventually lost by 4 runs.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Nepal vs Italy clash from the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.