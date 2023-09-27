Nepal's men's cricket squad etched their names in history during the ongoing Asian Games cricket championship in Hangzhou, China. In a dazzling display of skill, they shattered multiple records on September 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their record-breaking feats unfolded in the clash with Mongolia, marking the commencement of the men's cricket contest at this continental gathering.

During the match, Nepal exhibited remarkable prowess, amassing a formidable total of 314/3 within the allotted 20 overs. This remarkable achievement surpasses the previous highest T20I total, which stood at 278/3, set by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.

Also Read: India create history ahead of ODI World Cup 2023, become No 1 team in ODI, T20 and Test cricket Furthermore, Nepal's batsmen showcased their power-hitting abilities by launching an astounding 26 sixes in a single innings. This remarkable feat now stands as the highest number of sixes by any team in T20I history during a single inning, outstripping Afghanistan's record of 22 sixes when they posted 278/3 in 2019.

Two remarkable records stand out: the fastest half-century and century in T20I cricket. Dipendra Singh Airee, the Nepalese all-rounder, achieved his fifty in a mere nine deliveries, surpassing the 12-ball fifty set by Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.

That memorable match witnessed Yuvraj Singh smashing Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in a single over. Airee concluded his innings with an unbeaten 52 runs off just 10 balls, with a staggering eight of them sailing over the boundary for sixes. His remarkable strike rate of 520 also marks the highest in a T20I innings.

Meanwhile, Kushal Malla outpaced T20I stalwarts like India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller to claim the record for the fastest T20I century, achieving this feat in a mere 34 deliveries. Malla's innings culminated with a score of 137 runs off 50 balls, featuring eight fours and an impressive tally of 12 sixes.

Also Read: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Three USA venues to host matches. Details here Notably, although Rohit and Miller have previously recorded 35-ball centuries, Malla's astounding performance has now eclipsed those records as he decimated the Mongolia bowling attack throughout the match, ANI reported.

It's worth mentioning that Mongolia faced a daunting target of 315 runs to secure victory. India's men's cricket campaign is scheduled to commence on October 3 in the quarterfinals, with the title clash set to take place on October 7.

(With ANI inputs)

