Subscribe

Nepal vs UAE: NEP opener Aasif Sheikh slams 102 off 106 deliveries in ACC Men’s Premier Cup final

Aasif Sheikh forged a 93-run stand with fellow opener Arjun Kumal before the latter was dismissed in the 21st over.

PN Vishnu
Published12 Sep 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Nepal opener Aasif Sheikh slammed a century to put his team in a favourable position in the ACC Men's Premier Cup final against UAE.
Nepal opener Aasif Sheikh slammed a century to put his team in a favourable position in the ACC Men's Premier Cup final against UAE. (Video screengrab )
AI Quick Read

Aasif Sheikh scored a century for Nepal in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final against the United Arab Emirates at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Sheikh reached his hundred from 104 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes. He opened the innings with Arjun Kumal (43) after Nepal opted to bat first. The duo forged a 93-run stand for the first wicket before Kumal was dismissed.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane runs riot with four-wicket haul vs Hong Kong

Sheikh's innings gave Nepal a strong foundation at the top of the order. His 97-run partnership with Kumal provided the team's first major stand of the innings, while his scoring rate increased as he moved towards three figures.

After Kumal's departure, Sheikh continued alongside Nepal's middle-order batters and completed his century from 104 deliveries. He added another run before Haider Ali ended his innings in the 36th over.

Nepal build towards big total

Nepal were 210/3 after 38 overs at the time of writing, leaving 12 overs remaining in their allotted 50-over innings. Rohit Paudel and Gulsan Jha were at the crease as Nepal continued to push towards a competitive first-innings total.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi gets a trailer from Bumrah of what he might face at top level

The right-hander had scored just 11 runs in Nepal's semi-final against Oman on Thursday. Nepal won that match by 87 runs after being bowled out for 147 before dismissing Oman for 60.

Advertisement

Sheikh's century was also his first hundred of the 2026 Premier Cup. Sheikh's hundred came after Nepal had already lost two wickets in the final. His ton had taken the score to 185/2 after 34 overs.

He has been a regular member of Nepal's international side since April 2021, and has played 75 ODIs and 76 T20Is thus far.

Also Read | Virat Kohli meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in London

Nepal began their ACC Men’s Premier Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Bahrain in their opening Group A match. Nepal then went onto beat Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong in their next Group A matches, before thumping Oman in the semi-final.

Sheikh was eventually dismissed for 102 by Haider Ali in the 36th over.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsNepal vs UAE: NEP opener Aasif Sheikh slams 102 off 106 deliveries in ACC Men’s Premier Cup final
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts