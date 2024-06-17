Former Nepal skipper and spinner Sandeep Lamicchane achieved a landmark feat on Monday while playing against Bangladesh in St. Vincent in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He became the second bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He had picked 98 wickets at an average of 12.58 and an economy of 6.29 before this match, but on Monday, he played his 54th T20I and is only behind those who took 100 wickets faster than Lamicchane.

Earlier, Rashid had registered 100 wickets in 53 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lamicchane made his return in the Nepal cricket team against South Africa last week. He was not playing international cricket for over a year, reason being he was facing an eight-year prison sentence before his rape conviction, reported NDTV Sports.

Report says that he had been training regularly at Kathmandu's TU Ground after he was cleared of charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite Nepal's cricket board and multiple agencies made efforts, Lamicchane's arrival in the USA was delayed by two months, as he ailed to obtain a US visa twice in May.

Following this, Nepal requested the ICC to allow Lamichhane as a late addition to their World Cup squad, which was later approved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We, along with Nepal government, had tried hard to secure a US visa for Lamichhane but that didn't work out. We had already requested the ICC to give an allowance for him to be added to the World Cup squad even as a late entry. The ICC has now allowed Lamichhane to be added for the last two matches," ESPNcricinfo quoted CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand as saying.

When Lamichhane landed in West Indies and was confirmed to join the squad for the last two matches, he took to X to express his gratitude to the CAN president and other office bearers.

"I would like to thank the Government of Nepal, Foreign Ministry, Sports Ministry, National Sports Council and Cricket Association of Nepal for their support to help get me a US visa but unfortunately it did not work out this time. I am now joining the National team for the last two matches in the West Indies and look forward to fulfilling my dreams and the dream of all cricket lovers." Lamichhane said in a social media post.

However, Nepal failed to qualify for Super 8 stage as they lost to Bangladesh by 21 runs.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

