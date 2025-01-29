Netflix reignites India vs Pakistan rivalry with documentary series promo ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy clash

The buzz around the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have started already with Netflix dropping the trailer of its upcoming documentary - The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19 with India playing Pakistan in Dubai four days later.

The documentary series, set to be premiered on February 7, 2025, promises to be give an unseen look into what happens during a India vs Pakistan match behind the scenes and a go through into one of the most intense and historic rivalry in the history of cricket.

Advertisement

The trailer on Netflix starts with visuals of jam-packed stadiums, capturing the intensity of an India vs Pakistan clash. Former India cricketer and one of the most destructive openers in cricket, Virender Sehwag sets the ball rolling by declaring the contest as its ‘more than just a game’.

Pakistan legends Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, along with Indian counterparts Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar and Shikhar Dhawan then recall the unheard stories of high-octane clashes over the years.

Advertisement

Netflix caption the promo as “The biggest rivalry told by the legends who lived it Dive into a tale of passion, glory, and cricket’s fiercest rivalry in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, from 7 February, only on Netflix.” The series is directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg an is produced by by Grey Matter Entertainment Production.

Also Read | CT 2025: Ind vs Pak match to take place in Dubai on 23 February

ICC Champions Trophy in hybrid model Due to the political indifferences between the two countries, India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since 2012. As a result, India has refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 citing security reasons.

Advertisement