Netherlands name Leemhuis, Lawrence in debut squad for Womens T20 World Cup

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 6 (ANI): The Netherlands women's team have announced a 15-member squad for their maiden appearance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with Rosalie Lawrence and Lara Leemhuis earning call-ups as the only changes from the group that featured in the recent Qualifier.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lawrence and bowling allrounder Leemhuis have been drafted into the side led by Babette de Leede, as the Dutch prepare for a landmark moment in their women's cricket history.

The same squad will also take part in a preparatory tri-series featuring the Bangladesh women's team and the Scotland women's team ahead of the global tournament.

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The Netherlands secured their place in the World Cup after progressing through the Qualifier earlier this year, marking a significant step forward for the side on the international stage.

Head coach Neil MacRae said the squad reflects a strong balance built over consistent performances in recent ICC events. "The Netherlands have selected a World Cup squad which blends youth and experience, with players who have performed consistently well during ICC qualifying tournaments and emerging competitions over the past year," he noted, according to ICC.

Captain de Leede expressed excitement at leading the team into uncharted territory. "We are super excited for our first-ever appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup. It's a great opportunity to compete with the best teams in the world and showcase the talent we have in the Netherlands," she said, adding that the team hopes to inspire the next generation of cricketers back home.

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Placed in a challenging Group 1, the Netherlands will face India women's team, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh. They begin their campaign against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on June 14.

Prior to the World Cup, the Dutch side will fine-tune their preparations in a tri-series in Scotland, featuring six round-robin matches scheduled from May 28 to June 4.

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 5, 2026, hosted by England and Wales. This 10th edition of the tournament will feature 12 teams competing in 33 matches across seven venues.

Netherlands women's squad: Babette de Leede (captain), Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence (wk), Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis. (ANI)