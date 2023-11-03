Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: NED 9/1 after 2 overs
Max O'Dowd hits the first boundary for the Dutch. That'll be 6 off the over.
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: NED 3/1 after 1 over
Wesley Barresi is out for 1. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's successful over ends.
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Afghanistan final XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Netherlands final XI
Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C&WK), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Netherlands win toss, to bat first
Afghanistan have won the toss and decided to bat first.
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: How to watch
The Afghanistan vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Afghanistan Probable XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Netherlands Probable XI
Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Pitch report
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is known as a haven for spinners and slower bowlers, resulting in low-scoring games. However, the new World Cup wickets, made from black soil, have favoured batters as well.
NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Head-to-head
These two teams have played 9 ODIs against each other so far. Afghanistan have won 7 of those and the Netherlands 2. The last time (January 2022) these two faced off in in Doha, Qatar, when Afghanistan won the ODI series 3-0.
