Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mujeeb strikes early, Wesley Barresi OUT, NED at 13/1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:14 PM IST
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman striked early as he dismissed Netherlands opener Wesley Barresi. Afghanistan is off to a good start and Max O'Dowd is on crease with Colin Ackermann. Catch LIVE updates here 

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Workers clean the stands ahead of 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Afghanistan and Netherlands at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:

03 Nov 2023, 02:10 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: NED 9/1 after 2 overs

Max O'Dowd hits the first boundary for the Dutch. That'll be 6 off the over.

03 Nov 2023, 02:08 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: NED 3/1 after 1 over

Wesley Barresi is out for 1. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's successful over ends. 

03 Nov 2023, 01:46 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Afghanistan final XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

03 Nov 2023, 01:39 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Netherlands final XI

Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C&WK), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.

03 Nov 2023, 01:33 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Netherlands win toss, to bat first

Afghanistan have won the toss and decided to bat first.

03 Nov 2023, 01:19 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: How to watch

The Afghanistan vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

03 Nov 2023, 01:15 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Afghanistan Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

03 Nov 2023, 01:15 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Netherlands Probable XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

03 Nov 2023, 01:15 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Pitch report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is known as a haven for spinners and slower bowlers, resulting in low-scoring games. However, the new World Cup wickets, made from black soil, have favoured batters as well.

03 Nov 2023, 01:15 PM IST NED vs AFG Live Cricket Score Updates: Head-to-head

These two teams have played 9 ODIs against each other so far. Afghanistan have won 7 of those and the Netherlands 2. The last time (January 2022) these two faced off in in Doha, Qatar, when Afghanistan won the ODI series 3-0.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.