Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:
Max O'Dowd hits the first boundary for the Dutch. That'll be 6 off the over.
Wesley Barresi is out for 1. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's successful over ends.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C&WK), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.
Afghanistan have won the toss and decided to bat first.
The Afghanistan vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is known as a haven for spinners and slower bowlers, resulting in low-scoring games. However, the new World Cup wickets, made from black soil, have favoured batters as well.
These two teams have played 9 ODIs against each other so far. Afghanistan have won 7 of those and the Netherlands 2. The last time (January 2022) these two faced off in in Doha, Qatar, when Afghanistan won the ODI series 3-0.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!