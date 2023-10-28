The Netherlands and Bangladesh faced each other 2 times in ODIs, where each team won once.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh are all set to face Scott Edwards-led Netherlands in the 28th match of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 at iconic Kolkata's Eden Gardens on October 28 from 2 pm onwards.

Both teams are considered to be absolute shockers even though they never reached the finals in the World Cup tournaments.

Also, both sides will be coming into the clash on the back of losses in their respective games. In the previous match, Bangladesh lost to South Africa by 149 runs and the Netherlands lost to Australia by a whopping 309 runs.

Out of 5 games played in the current World Cup, Bangladesh have won just one and are in eighth place on the points table. The Netherlands have also won one game and are at the bottom of the points table.

Probable Playing XIs Bangladesh (BAN): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands (NED): Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Pitch Report The Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is famous for hosting high-scoring matches as it favours batters. However, as the game proceeds, spinners often dominate the game. Opting to bowl first and then chasing the target may prove to be a wise decision.

Weather Report As per AccuWeather, the weather at Eden Gardens will be hazy, but there is no chance of rain. At the same time, the humidity will be 44% while the temperature may range from 22 to 33 degrees.

When, Where and How to Watch: The Netherlands vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

