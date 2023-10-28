Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Shakib al Hasan-led Bangladesh take on the Netherlands at the famous Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata from 2 pm today.
Both the Netherlands and Bangladesh have followed similar trajectories in the tournament, with just one win from their five matches. Netherlands have not been able to maintain their momentum after their famous victory over South Africa in their third match of the tournament. Similarly, Bangladesh have failed to win a single game in the tournament after handing Afghanistan a crushing defeat in their opening match.
Bangladesh, who have been without the services of captain Shakib al Hasan for most of the tournament, will be looking to settle their playing XI as they work to improve in both departments. Bangladesh's deficiencies were exposed in their last match against South Africa, when the Proteas posted 382 runs in their 50 overs and dismissed the Bangladesh batsmen for a meagre score of 233.
The Netherlands, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a crushing defeat to five-time world champions Australia in their last outing. The Australian batsmen put the Dutch bowlers to the sword, scoring 399 runs in their 50 overs. Meanwhile, the Dutch batting will also be lacking in confidence after being bowled out for 90 runs in just 21 overs.
Bangladesh and Netherlands world cup squads:
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (w/k), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c/w), Colin Ackermann, Wesley Barresi (wk), Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Vikramjit Singh.
When and where to watch the Bangladesh vs Netherlands match?
The Netherlands vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.
NED vs BAN Live: These two teams have played only 2 ODIs so far, and each team has secured one win. One of those matches took place during the 2011 World Cup when Bangladesh won by 6 wickets. Prior to that, in the same year, the Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets. They have not played any ODIs against each other since 2011.
NED vs BAN Live: Bangladesh (BAN): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Netherlands (NED): Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
