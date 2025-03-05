Active Stocks
Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 01:00 PM
LIVE UPDATES

Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 01:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST
Livemint

Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start at 01:00 PM

Netherlands vs Canada Live Score, Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 05 Mar 2025 at 01:00 PM
Venue : Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Zach Lion-Cachet, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma
Canada squad -
Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Yuvraj Samra, Ajayveer Singh, Akhil Kumar, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Shreyas Movva, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kaleem Sana, Parveen Kumar, Shahid Ahmadzai

05 Mar 2025, 12:10:17 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

Netherlands vs Canada Match Details
Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Netherlands and Canada to be held at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

