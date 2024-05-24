Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland score after 4 overs is 23/1

Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 24 May 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair
Ireland
Andy Balbirnie 5 (11)
Paul Stirling 17 (13)
Netherlands
Logan van Beek 1/3 (1)
Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! c Scott Edwards b Logan van Beek.
Ireland
Andy Balbirnie 5 (10)
Paul Stirling 14 (8)
Netherlands
Vivian Kingma 0/11 (2)
Ireland
Paul Stirling 12 (5)
Andy Balbirnie 3 (7)
Netherlands
Tim Pringle 0/8 (1)
Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: SIX! It is so important to have Paul Stirling up the order for Ireland. Full and outside off, Paul Stirling lofts it over covers for a biggie.
Ireland
Andy Balbirnie 2 (4)
Paul Stirling 5 (2)
Netherlands
Vivian Kingma 0/7 (1)
Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Paul Stirling is off the mark. Length and outside off, this is punched through covers for a boundary.
Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White.
Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Netherlands (Playing XI) - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Wesley Barresi, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.
Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
Netherlands vs Ireland Match Details
Match 6 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands and Ireland to be held at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.