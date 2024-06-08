Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 08 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma
South Africa squad -
Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
Netherlands vs South Africa Live Scores: Netherlands Playing XI
Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score: Netherlands (Unchanged Playing XI) - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.
Netherlands vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Unchanged Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.
Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score: Toss Update
Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
Netherlands vs South Africa Match Details
Match 16 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Netherlands and South Africa to be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.