Netherland vs Sri Lanka Highlights: SL register first win in tournament, beat NED by 5 wickets

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 08:11 PM IST

Netherland vs Sri Lanka Highlights: Batting first, Netherlands scored 262 in 49.5 balls and gave SL a target of 263 runs to win. Meanwhile, SL have lost five wickets and but won the match by 5 wickets with 10 balls remaining.