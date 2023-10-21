Netherland vs Sri Lanka Highlights: Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka on 21 October registered their first win in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow, when they defeated the Netherlands by 5 wickets with 10 balls remaining.
Earlier, batting first, The Netherlands, captained by Scott Edwards scored 262 runs in 49.5 overs and were all out. For the Dutch team, Sybrand Engelbrecht (70) and Logan van Beek (59) scored the most).
While for Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha took 4 wickets each, and Maheesh Theekshana picked one.
Chasing a target of 263, Sri Lankan batters started slow, but picked up pace. However, they lost three batter at very short intervals. Pathum Nissanka (54), Sadeera Samarawickrama (91*) and Charith Asalanka (44) made some quality partnership, that led Sri Lanka to a 5-wickets victory against The Netherlands.
With this, Sri Lanka moved a position up in the ICC points tally and is at number 9 with 2 points. Despite wining against the Dutch team, they are below it, due to Net Run Rate (NRR) difference. SL have played 4 matches as of yet and won just one.
……………………………………………
The Dutch team, in their previous match, produced the tournament's second significant shock by defeating South Africa by 38 runs on October 17. They batted first and scored 245/8 in 43 overs, but the Proteas were all out at 207. The Netherlands have now played 3 matches, winning 1 and losing 2.
On the contrary, despite their best efforts, Sri Lanka have lost all 3 matches so far. Sri Lanka were defeated by Australia by 5 wickets in their previous encounter.
The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have played 5 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) so far, with the Dutch failing to defeat Sri Lanka even once. When these teams met earlier in July 2023, Sri Lanka won by 128 runs.
Netherlands Final XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C and WK), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.
Sri Lanka Final XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C and WK), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.
Netherlands Innings Highlights :
Netherlands Score - 6/0 in 2.6 overs
Referral 1 (3.4 ovs): V Singh against SL (LBW) Unsuccessful (NED: 1, SL: 2)
Netherlands 7/1: V Singh lbw b K Rajitha 4(13)
Referral 2 (6.2 ovs): SL against C Ackermann (LBW) Unsuccessful (NED: 1, ...Read More
Power play 1 (1-10): Netherlands 48/2
Netherlands 50/2 in 10.4 overs
Referral 3 (12.3 ovs): SL against de Leede (LBW) Unsuccessful (NED: 1, SL: 1) (Retained)
Drinks: Netherlands 57/3 in 14.0 overs
Referral 4 (18.4 ovs): SL against T Nidamanuru (LBW) Successful (NED: 1, SL: 1)
Netherlands 71/5: T Nidamanuru lbw b D Madushanka 9(16)
Netherlands 100/6 in 24.0 overs
Drinks: Netherlands 116/6 in 29.0 overs
7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 74 balls between S Engelbrecht (21) and van Beek (22)
Netherlands 150/6 in 34.3 overs
Power play 2 (11-40): Netherlands 175/6 (127 runs, 4 wickets)
S Engelbrecht maiden ODI fifty: 50 runs in 65 balls (3x4) (1x6)
7th wkt Partnership: 100 off 122 balls between S Engelbrecht (55) and van Beek (34)
Netherlands 200/6 in 42.3 overs
Logan van Beek maiden ODI fifty: 50 runs in 68 balls (1x4) (0x6)
Sri Lanka innings Highlights:
In the Powerplay 1: Overs 0.1 - 10.0 (56 runs, 2 wickets)
Sri Lanka completes 50 runs in 8.6 overs (54 balls)
Powerplay 2: Overs 10.1 - 40.0 (Mandatory)
P Nissanka completes 50 off 48 balls (8 x 4)
Sri Lanka completes 100 runs in 15.4 overs (94 balls)
3rd wkt Partnership: 52 off 39 balls between P Nissanka (24) and S Samarawickrama (22)
Sri Lanka score 150 runs in 27.5 overs (167 balls)
S Samarawickrama score his sixth half-century – 50 off 53 balls
Aryan Dutt strikes in his final over and dismisses Asalanka (44) in the 33rd over.
Sri Lanka completes 200 runs in 35.3 overs (213 balls).
5th Wicket: 50 runs partnership comes up in 59 balls (S Samarawickrama 30, DM de Silva 14, Ex 7)
Sri Lanka completes 250 runs in 45.5 overs (275 balls)
With just 6 runs needed to win, Ackermann dismissed Dhananjaya in the 46.5 over.
Sri Lankan batters successfully chased 263-runs target in 48.2 overs and registered their first win in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup.
Check Highlights here.
NED vs SL Live: Sadeera Samarawickrama choses as player of the match
NED vs SL Live: SL register first win in tournament, beat NED by 5 wickets
NED vs SL Live: Despite losing five wickets, Sri Lanka registered their first win in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup at Lucknow, as they defeated The Netherlands by 5 wickets, with 10 balls remaining.
Sri Lankan batters successfully chased 263-runs target in 48.2 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Dhananjaya OUT, SL at 257/5 in 47 overs
NED vs SL Live: With just 6 runs needed to win, Ackermann dismissed Dhananjaya in the 47.5 over. SL are at 257/5 in 47 overs and need 6 runs in 18 balls.
NED vs SL Live: Dhananjaya hits two SIXes, SL now need 9 runs to win
NED vs SL Live: With chasing runs depleting, Dhananjaya hits two SIXes to van Beek in the 46th over. SL are at 254/4 in 26 overs and need 9 runs in 24 balls.
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 242/4 after 45 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya de Silva 18 (29)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 86 (98)
Netherlands
Colin Ackermann 0/32 (7)
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 236/4 after 44 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya de Silva 15 (26)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 83 (95)
Netherlands
Logan van Beek 0/43 (8)
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 233/4 after 43 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya de Silva 14 (22)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 81 (93)
Netherlands
Colin Ackermann 0/26 (6)
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 227/4 after 42 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama 76 (90)
Dhananjaya de Silva 13 (19)
Netherlands
Logan van Beek 0/40 (7)
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 225/4 after 41 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya de Silva 12 (15)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 75 (88)
Netherlands
Colin Ackermann 0/20 (5)
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 223/4 after 40 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama 74 (85)
Dhananjaya de Silva 11 (12)
Netherlands
Roelof van der Merwe 0/42 (9)
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 220/4 after 39 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama 72 (79)
Dhananjaya de Silva 11 (12)
Netherlands
Colin Ackermann 0/18 (4)
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 213/4 after 38 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya de Silva 10 (11)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 66 (74)
Netherlands
Roelof van der Merwe 0/39 (8)
NED vs SL Live: SL at 212/4 in 37 overs, need 51 runs in 78 balls.
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: FOUR! Fine shot! Paul van Meekeren bangs this into the pitch, on middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Sadeera Samarawickrama pounces on it and hammers it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. SL at 212/4 in 37 overs and need 51 runs in 78 balls.
NED vs SL Live: 200-up for Sri Lanka, SL at 202/4 in 36 overs
NED vs SL Live: Sri Lanka completes 200-runs in the 36th over after losing 4 wickets. SL at 202/4 in 36 overs and need 61 runs in 84 balls.
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 190/4 after 34 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama 53 (56)
Dhananjaya de Silva 6 (5)
Netherlands
Roelof van der Merwe 0/33 (6)
NED vs SL Live: Asalanka OUT, SL at 185/4 in 33 overs
NED vs SL Live: Asalanka OUT. Aryan Dutt strikes in his final over and dismisses Asalanka. Dhananjaya de Silva enters crease. SL at 185/4 in 33 overs and need 78 runs from 17 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Half century for Samarawickrama, SL at 181/3 in 32 overs
NED vs SL Live: Samarawickrama completes his 6th half century. SL at 181/3 in 32 overs and need 82 runs from 18 overs.
NED vs SL Live: SL at 171/3 in 31 overs
NED vs SL Live: SL at 173/3 in 31 overs and need 90 runs from 19 overs to win tha match.
NED vs SL Live: SL at 171/3 in 30 overs
NED vs SL Live: Now a boundary from Samarawickrama, as he also got fed up with dot balls and singles. SL at 171/3 in 30 overs and need 92 runs from 20 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Whoops!!! Asalanka hits a SIX, SL at 158/3 in 29 overs
NED vs SL Live: Whooopsssss!!! its a SIX! Asalanka has had enough of dot balls and singles and goes for a huge SIX to Dutt. This is first SIX of SL innings. SL at 151/3 in 28 overs and need 105 runs from 21 overs.
NED vs SL Live: 150-up for Sri Lanka, at 151/3 in 28 overs
NED vs SL Live: Amid slow start, losing wickets at regular intervals, Sri Lanka managed to cross 150-runs mark in 27.5 overs (167 balls). SL at 151/3 in 28 overs and need 112 runs from 22 overs.
NED vs SL Live: SL at 142/3 in 26 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
Sri Lanka:
Charith Asalanka 21 (34)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 39 (45)
Netherlands:
Roelof van der Merwe 0/16 (3)
NED vs SL Live: Asalanka, Samarawickrama stabilize innings, SL at 139/3 in 25 overs
NED vs SL Live: Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama are slowly and patiently building an important partnership, after the side lost three wickets to the Dutch bowlers. SL at 139/3 in 25 overs.
NED vs SL Live: SL at 132/3 in 24 overs
NED vs SL Live:
Sri Lanka:
Charith Asalanka 17 (28)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 33 (39)
Netherlands:
Colin Ackermann 0/11(3)
NED vs SL Live: Asalanka, Samarawickrama stabilize innings, SL at 127/3 in 23 overs
NED vs SL Live: In a desparate need to win this match, Sri Lankan batters are taking no risks. Both Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka are trying to stabilize the innings, as the team already lost three vital wickets. SL at 127/3 in 23 overs.
NED vs SL Live: SL at 122/3 in 22 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka:
Sadeera Samarawickrama 30 (35)
Charith Asalanka 10 (20)
Netherlands:
Colin Ackermann 0/6(2)
NED vs SL Live: SL at 118/3 in 21 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka:
Sadeera Samarawickrama 28 (31)
Charith Asalanka 8 (18)
Netherlands:
Paul van Meekeren 1/27 (6)
NED vs SL Live: Asalanka, Samarawickrama, SL at 113/3 in 20 overs
NED vs SL Live: With Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Parera and Kusal Mendis out and back in pavilion, the run rate of the Sri Lanka dipped a bit. SL at 113/3 in 20 overs.
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 108/3 after 18 overs
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live:
Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama 25 (24)
Charith Asalanka 1 (7)
Netherlands
Aryan Dutt 2/25 (6)
NED vs SL Live: Nissanka OUT, SL at 104-3 in 17 overs
NED vs SL Live: Just when Sri Lanka was looking in control of the match, Dutch bowler van Meekeren dismissed Nissanka (54) as Scott Edwards take the catch. Asalanka enters the crease. SL at 104/3 in 17 overs.
NED vs SL Live: 100-up for SL, at 104-2 in 16 overs
NED vs SL Live: 100-up for Sri Lanka in 16 over, all thanks to Nissanka's half century and a 50 runs partnership between Nissanka and Samarawickrama. SL at 104/2 in 16 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Half century for Nissanka, SL at 96/2 in 15 overs
NED vs SL Live: Half century for Nissanka and this is third consecutive one. Hits 3 FOURS in the 15th over. SL at 96/2 in 15 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Nissanka, Samarawickrama on crease, SL at 80/2 in 14 overs
NED vs SL Live: After a slow start and losing two quick wickets, Sri Lankan batters are have paced up innings. SL at 80/2 in 14 overs.
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka at 70/2 after 12 overs
Sadeera Samarawickrama 11 (10)
Pathum Nissanka 33 (37)
Netherlands
Aryan Dutt 2/21 (5)
NED vs SL Live: Nissanka, Samarawickrama on crease, SL at 60/2 in 11 overs
NED vs SL Live: After losing two quick wickets, Sri Lankan batters are batting carefully. SL at 60/2 in 11 overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama has walked in.
NED vs SL Live: Dutt departs Mendis, SL at 56/2 in 10 overs
NED vs SL Live: Netherlands brings Dutt into attack and he departs Kusal Mendis. SL at 56/2 in 10 overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama has walked in.
NED vs SL Live: 50-up for SL, at 51/1 in 9 overs
NED vs SL Live: Netherlands bring van Meekeren into attack, SL's Nissanka and Mendis have started opening upon their bats, while chasing 263. CLASSIC from Mendis and this brings 50 for Sri Lanka. SL at 51/1 in 9 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Nissanka, Mendis pace up innings, SL at 47/1 in 8 overs
NED vs SL Live: Chasing 263, Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka hits two glorious FOURs to van Beek in the third and fifth delivery. SL at 47/1 in 8 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Nissanka, Mendis try to build partnership, SL at 36/1 in 7 overs
NED vs SL Live: After losing Parera in the 5th over, opener Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are trying to build up a good partnership, as they desperately need to win this match at any cost. SL at 36/1 in 7 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Dutt dismisses Parera, SL at 20/1 in 5 overs
NED vs SL Live: Sri Lankan loses Parera to Aryan Dutt in the third delivery of the 5th over. Prior to this, Parera had hit a FOUR, as he slogged sweep though midwicket. Kusal Mendis enters crease. SL at 20/1 in 5 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Nissanka opens his bat, hits boundaries, SL at 14/0 in 4 overs
NED vs SL Live: Sri Lankan opener Nissanka opens his bat and hits two consecutive boundaries after keeping it silent for 3 overs. SL at 14/0 in 3 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Nissanka, Parera open for SL, score 6/0 in 3 overs
NED vs SL Live: Sri Lankan openers Nissanka and Parera are observing the Dutch bowlers carefully and have scored 6 runs in 3 overs. SL at 6/0 in 3 overs.
NED vs SL Live: Nissanka, Parera open for SL, score 3/0 in 2 overs
NED vs SL Live: After a slow start, Sri Lankan openers are batting carefully and have scored 3 runs in 2 overs. SL at 3/0 in 2 overs.
NED vs SL Live: SL score 1/0 in first over
NED vs SL Live: Chasing a target of 263 runs, Sri Lankan openers have scored one run in first over, bowled by Aryan Dutt. SL at 1/0 in 1 over.
NED vs SL Live: Netherlands 262 all out
Here comes the final over. How many more runs can the Dutch batters add to their scoreboard. It already looks like a competitive score anyway. Another drop catch comes from the Sri Lankan fielding even though it's a brave effort. The Dutch innings ends for 262 with a run-out. It's a No Ball, but the run-out is valid.
NED vs SL Live: Netherlands 257/9 after 49 overs
Rajitha, Sri Lanka's most impressive bowler so far, comes to bowl his 9th over and starts with back-to-back Wide Balls. The Dutch batters are running brilliantly and converting ones into twos. Then comes an extra-ordinary diving catch by Charith Asalanka. Paul van Meekeren comes to bat. The last ball goes for a 4. The over brings in 11 runs for the Netherlands.
NED vs SL Live: Netherlands 246/8 after 48 overs
Aryan Dutt comes to bat. It's just 3 runs and a wicket from the over. Madushanka ends his 9th over while taking 4 wickets so far.
NED vs SL Live: Netherlands 244/8 after 47.2 overs
Madushanka comes to bowl his 9th over and takes a wicket. Roelof van der Merwe gloves it to the wicket-keeper.
NED vs SL Live: Netherlands 243/7 after 47 overs
Logan van Beek gets to his first international 50 (off 68 balls) as Sri Lanka miss an easy opportunity to run him out. Logan van Beek hits it out of the boundary! Karunaratne's 9th over goes for 13.
NED vs SL Live: Netherlands 230/7 after 46 overs
Roelof van der Merwe comes to bat and gets off the mark right away. Logan van Beek gets closer to his 50. It's 9 from the over, with 3 Wide Balls.
