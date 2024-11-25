Netizens blame Rohit Sharma as Travis Head storms back to form in Perth Test. Here’s why

Rohit Sharma is back with the Indian team after missing being a part of the 1st Test match in Perth. The Indian skipper was prominently shown by the broadcasters as India looked to hand a massive defeat on Day 4 of the Perth Test.

After setting a mammoth target of 534 runs for Australia to chase in the fourth innings, Jasprit Bumrah and his men stunned the Kangaroos further by taking three quick wickets by the end of Day 3. The visitors had a dream start to Day 4 as well, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing Usman Khawaja early. A small partnership began to build between Steve Smith and Travis Head, but Siraj struck again to remove Smith for 17.

From there, however, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh shifted gears, forming an explosive 82-run partnership that applied pressure back on the Indians. Head, once again, proved to be the thorn in India’s side, smashing 89 runs off just 101 balls. While Head was eventually dismissed by Bumrah, he did manage to frustrated team India.

Netizens blame Rohit Sharma for Travis Head's comeback: Netizens were quick to draw parallels with the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final, where the Indian team fell short against the Kangaroos, thanks to Travis Head's heroics. Social media users noted the coincidence that Head, who was cheaply dismissed in the first innings, regained his form soon after Rohit Sharma joined the Indian team’s dugout.

“Earlier gochus came up with Head's stats under Rohit's captaincy vs Others and now it's changed to Rohit being in the dressing room.” One user on X wrote

“Guess Travis Head heard the news that Rohit has joined Team India and already looking unstoppable.” wrote another user