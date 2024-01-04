The second day of India vs South Africa remained equally entertaining as Day 1 as the trend of losses of wickets continued. After the fall of 23 wickets on day 1 of the test match, on Thursday (Day 2), India's six players got out, scoring ducks. However, Shastri's commentary on Indian cricket team's debacle has taken the internet by storm.

What happened?

In the history of cricket, India became the first team to lose six wickets without scoring a single run.

On Thursday, during the second Test between India and South Africa, the Indian team lost six wickets at 153.

India's collapse began with Lungi Ngidi taking three wickets and turning the tables on the visitors in the 34th over. Subsequently, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada dismissed Virat Kohli, who was three runs away from his half-century, Mohammed Siraj was run out and Prasidh Krishna edged one to slips. India thus lost six wickets for no runs in 11 balls.

What did Ravi Shastri say?

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box, summed up the situation in a hilarious manner. Shastri said, "Yes 153/4, 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153!"

How netizens reactedl

While netizens lashed out at Team India's batting and captain Rohit Sharma, they hailed Shashtri for describing the situation aptly.

"Ravi Shastri cementing his commentary legacy yet again," a user wrote on the X platform.