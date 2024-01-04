Netizens hail Ravi Shastri's ‘commentary’ during India vs South Africa in 2nd Test match. See post
India becomes the first team in cricket history to lose six wickets without scoring a run during the second Test against South Africa.
The second day of India vs South Africa remained equally entertaining as Day 1 as the trend of losses of wickets continued. After the fall of 23 wickets on day 1 of the test match, on Thursday (Day 2), India's six players got out, scoring ducks. However, Shastri's commentary on Indian cricket team's debacle has taken the internet by storm.
Another user wrote, "Was I the only one having to confirm what Ravi Shastri said here? Couldn't help but burst out laughing".
A user wrote, “Only Ravi Shastri can deliver commentary gems like this!"
India vs South Africa 2nd test match summary
South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.
Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets.
In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.
Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA.Later in their second innings, SA ended the day at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket.
