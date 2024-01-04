The second day of India vs South Africa remained equally entertaining as Day 1 as the trend of losses of wickets continued. After the fall of 23 wickets on day 1 of the test match, on Thursday (Day 2), India's six players got out, scoring ducks. However, Shastri's commentary on Indian cricket team's debacle has taken the internet by storm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened? In the history of cricket, India became the first team to lose six wickets without scoring a single run.

On Thursday, during the second Test between India and South Africa, the Indian team lost six wickets at 153. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's collapse began with Lungi Ngidi taking three wickets and turning the tables on the visitors in the 34th over. Subsequently, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada dismissed Virat Kohli, who was three runs away from his half-century, Mohammed Siraj was run out and Prasidh Krishna edged one to slips. India thus lost six wickets for no runs in 11 balls.

What did Ravi Shastri say? Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box, summed up the situation in a hilarious manner. Shastri said, "Yes 153/4, 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153!"

How netizens reactedl While netizens lashed out at Team India's batting and captain Rohit Sharma, they hailed Shashtri for describing the situation aptly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Ravi Shastri cementing his commentary legacy yet again," a user wrote on the X platform.

Another user wrote, "Was I the only one having to confirm what Ravi Shastri said here? Couldn't help but burst out laughing".

A user wrote, “Only Ravi Shastri can deliver commentary gems like this!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa 2nd test match summary South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets.

In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA.Later in their second innings, SA ended the day at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket.

