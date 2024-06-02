Active Stocks
Netizens hail Rishabh Pant's casual 'no-look' shot against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup warm-up match: 'Bro doesn't care'

Livemint

Netizens praise Rishabh Pant's comeback innings for India against Bangladesh, with fans lauding his shots and journey after a fatal injury.

Rishabh Pant during warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. (PTI)Premium
Rishabh Pant during warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. (PTI)

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was in excellent touch during the warm-up match against Bangladesh on Sunday. Pant's 53 run innings helped the Men in Blue post a total of 182 in their 20 overs which eventually turned out to be too much for their Asian rivals. 

Coming in to bat at number 3 position after the wicket of Sanju Samson, Pant took the attack on Bangladeshi bowlers hitting them across the ground for fours and sixes. The left-hander also played some of his signature shots, like the no-look shot or the one-handed six, during the clash on Saturday. 

Netizens applaud Pant's half-century against Bangladesh: 

Rishabh Pant also put out a story on his official Instagram handle sharing his ‘feelings’ about being back on the ground and playing for the Indian team. Pant wrote, ‘Amazing feeling to be out on the ground wearing blue’

One user on X wrote, “Rishabh Pant is well and truly arrived. Those shots were too good to watch"

While applauding Rishabh Pant's journey of making a comeback after a fatal car crash injury in 2023, another user wrote,"Life me Kitni bhi downfall/problem aa jaye bhagwan Par Comeback Rishabh pant jaisi Dena🥹❤️ 32-BALL FIFTY FOR RISHABH PANT ON INDIA RETURN. He has retired out after fifty to give others a chance."

“One hander for a six. Rishabh Pant Supremacy" Yet another user while lauding Pant's one-handed shot wrote.

 

Rishabh Pant is a better wicket-keeper, says Sunil Gavaskar:

In an interaction with Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “Yes, I think simply because if you compare the wicketkeeping abilities then Rishabh Pant is a better wicketkeeper than Samson. We’re not talking about batting here, the batting aspect also comes into play. But, Rishabh Pant in the last few matches has batted really well. On the other hand, Sanju Samson started the IPL season superbly, scored runs at will, hitting the ball to all corners of the ground,"

Published: 02 Jun 2024, 12:48 PM IST
