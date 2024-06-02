Netizens hail Rishabh Pant's casual 'no-look' shot against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup warm-up match: 'Bro doesn't care'
Netizens praise Rishabh Pant's comeback innings for India against Bangladesh, with fans lauding his shots and journey after a fatal injury.
Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was in excellent touch during the warm-up match against Bangladesh on Sunday. Pant's 53 run innings helped the Men in Blue post a total of 182 in their 20 overs which eventually turned out to be too much for their Asian rivals.