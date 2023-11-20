Though India's disappointing defeat by Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November, spectators made headlines for turning up in India jerseys and turning the world's largest stadium blue.

However, the spectators also made headlines on how they left the stadium in droves even before Australia received their World Cup trophy in the the post-match presentation ceremony.

This incident drew sharp reactions from social media users, who condemned the crowd at Ahmedabad for lacking the proper spirit.

Some users on X compared the spectators to the crowd at different and much smaller stadiums across India like Eden Garden and Wankhede. They cited how the crowds at Kolkata and Wankhede had displayed the true spirit of the game.

One user wrote, “This was the crowd in DY Patil for Australia’s tour of India last year. For a FRIENDLY tournament. In DY PATIL. TINY compared to Ahmedabad 🏟️. The crowd took it upon themselves after the emcee had to shut down at 10. THIS is cricket CULTURE! This is what money cannot buy."