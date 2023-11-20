Though India's disappointing defeat by Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November, spectators made headlines for turning up in India jerseys and turning the world's largest stadium blue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the spectators also made headlines on how they left the stadium in droves even before Australia received their World Cup trophy in the the post-match presentation ceremony.

This incident drew sharp reactions from social media users, who condemned the crowd at Ahmedabad for lacking the proper spirit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some users on X compared the spectators to the crowd at different and much smaller stadiums across India like Eden Garden and Wankhede. They cited how the crowds at Kolkata and Wankhede had displayed the true spirit of the game.

One user wrote, “This was the crowd in DY Patil for Australia’s tour of India last year. For a FRIENDLY tournament. In DY PATIL. TINY compared to Ahmedabad 🏟️. The crowd took it upon themselves after the emcee had to shut down at 10. THIS is cricket CULTURE! This is what money cannot buy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, “The Ahmedabad crowd not staying for the ceremony was abominable and still it was far from the worst thing they've done in this world cup."

A user also pointed out how people started leaving as soon as the game was over. “People left before the award ceremony. The winning captain was left alone on the stage. What a terrible thing to do as a host country," the post read.

Another user commented on the incident, "This is humiliating a guest. India played like champions but Australia had a better day yet leaving the captain of a winning team alone on the stage is just too sad. I mean COME ON!!!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding more, a user wrote, "This is horrible, we are acting like the worst host."

India Vs Australia Final: Batting second, Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated India by 6 wickets, with 42 balls remaining, and lifted the world cup for the sixth time.

Earlier, India gave a target of 241 runs for Australia to chase. Apart from KL Rahul (68), Virat Kohli (54) and Rohit Sharma (47), no other Indian player could cross 20 runs. And India managed to put just 240 runs on the scoreboard.

Mitchell Starc took three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also clinched one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 241 runs, Australia lost three early wickets, but Travis Head's 137 runs in 120 balls led Australia to their sixth World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For India Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Travis Head picked one wicket each.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.