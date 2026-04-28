Netizens slam reporter for asking Olympian Manu Bhaker question on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Felt a bit irrelevant to ask'

Paris Olympics 2024 double medallist Manu Bhaker was recently present at the National Rifle Association of India’s 75th Anniversary celebration in New Delhi, and a question she was asked by a reporter has drawn public criticism.

Manu Bhaker was asked about the young cricketing sensation by a reporter on the sidelines of the event.

“I would say that if the mentorship is good, the company around him is good, and the people around are good, then age is just a number. And there is no age for talent. Great things happen at 60, they happen at six.

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"So if the people around him mentor him well and guide him properly, then I am sure he will be the next big star,” she replied to the reporter's question.

How Netizens reacted to the question Netizens were far from happy with the kind of question that was asked to Manu Bhaker during the event.

Sports producer and former team director of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Joy Bhattacharjya said that asking Manu questions about Vaibhav instead of questions on her own sport was unfair.

“Folks, she is an Olympic medallist. To ask her what she thinks of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unfair to her achievements and her sport. Cricket anyway is the ruling passion of the country; your sports editors do not need another celebrity quote to spin a headline on Sooryavanshi.

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"Optionally, next time ask Vaibhav Sooryavanshi about Manu Bhaker and see the looks you get," he wrote on "X".

Several other social media users shared similar opinions on the topic. Here are a few more reactions:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's form in IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals (RR) teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in excellent form in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old has aggregated 357 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 234.86, hitting two fifties and one century.

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