‘Never seen a PM…’: Virendra Sehwag on Modi's visit to Indian dressing room after World Cup final defeat
The gesture by the prime minister will lift the morale of Indian players and encourage them to perform stronger in the future tournaments, the ICC Hall-of-Famer said.
Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag, while commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Indian dressing room following the World Cup final loss against Australia, said he has “never seen" any head of state offering this kind of moral support to a national team after their defeat.