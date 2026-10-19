New appointments by BCCI: Who are Ramesh Powar and Pragyan Ojha of selection committee and 5-member panel | Profile

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reconstituted their men's senior selection committee, appointing former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar as a member and naming Pragyan Ojha as the chairman of the five-member panel on Monday.

Powar's appointment followed a selection process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape. The committee interviewed applicants at the BCCI headquarters before unanimously recommending Powar for the position.

Ojha, who was already a member of the selection committee, will lead the panel based on seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played for India. He succeeds Ajit Agarkar, who stepped down after serving as chairman since July 2023.

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Who is Ramesh Powar? Born on 20 May, 1978, In Mumbai (Then called Bombay), Ramesh Powar is a former India international who represented the country as an off-spinner. He played two Tests and 31 ODIs during his international career.

Powar made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2004 and his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in November 2004. He also represented Mumbai in domestic cricket and built a career spanning the domestic and international levels.

After his playing career, Powar moved into coaching and took up several significant assignments. He served as head coach of the Indian women's cricket team and also worked with domestic sides Mumbai and Gujarat. He subsequently held the role of bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

His tenure as head coach of the Indian women's team included an Asia Cup title and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. His experience working with international players, domestic teams and the board's coaching structure will form part of his background as he joins the men's selection committee.

Powar's appointment adds a former international spinner with coaching experience to a panel responsible for selecting India's squads across formats and assessing players for future assignment.

In the IPL, he has played for Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) and the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Who is Pragyan Ojha? Pragyan Ojha is a former India left-arm orthodox spinner who represented the national team in all three international formats. Born on 5 September, 1986, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, he emerged through domestic cricket with Hyderabad before establishing himself at the international level.

Ojha made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in the 2008 Asia Cup and played his first Test against Sri Lanka in November 2009. He became part of India's spin-bowling options during a period when the team regularly relied on specialist spinners in home conditions.

One of the defining moments of his international career came in November 2013, when he played in Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test against the West Indies at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Ojha claimed 10 wickets in the match, including five in each innings, and was named Player of the Match.

He also played in the Indian Premier League, representing franchises including Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. Ojha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in February 2020.