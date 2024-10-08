New T20 league of retired cricketers to kick off in November
SummaryCricket icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Kumar Sangakkara will lead teams in a nostalgia-fuelled competition that aims to blend heritage with the fast-paced excitement of the T20 format.
Mumbai: The International Masters League (IML), a new T20 cricket tournament featuring legendary players from six nations, is set to begin on 17 November. Icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Kumar Sangakkara will lead teams in this nostalgia-fuelled competition, which aims to blend cricketing heritage with the fast-paced excitement of the T20 format. However, key aspects such as team ownership and broadcast partnerships are still being finalised.