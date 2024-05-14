The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a new Head Coach for the men's national team. Rahul Dravid's coaching term ended after last year's ODI World Cup but got extended until June due to the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Candidates who want to apply need significant cricket experience. They should have played at least 30 Test matches or 50 ODIs or coached a Test-Playing Nation for at least two years.

Three years of coaching an Associate member, IPL team, or something similar is also acceptable. A BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent is required. Candidates must be under 60 years old.

Which former players are eligible?

Some former Indian players qualify for this role. However, it will depend on whether they want to apply for the job.

Anil Kumble played 132 Test matches and 271 ODIs. He also served as the head coach of the Indian team from 2016 to 2017. Multiple media reports indicate that Anil Kumble resigned due to a conflict with then-captain Virat Kohli regarding the former cricketer’s coaching style.

VVS Laxman played 134 Test matches and 86 ODIs. He has also coached at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and IPL teams. Laxman coached the Indian team that won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Sourav Ganguly played 113 Test matches and 311 ODIs. He has primarily been in administrative roles. He was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) between 2015 and 2019. He was the BCCI President during 2019–22. However, his leadership experience is significant. He presently coaches the Delhi Capitals.

Virender Sehwag played 104 Test matches and 251 ODIs. He has coaching experience with IPL teams and runs his cricket academy. A BCCI official, who chose not to be named, once revealed to PTI that Sehwag had been approached for the job before Anil Kumble stepped in.

What about Rahul Dravid?

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah clarified earlier that Rahul Dravid could also be an option if the current Head Coach wanted to reapply.

"Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach for three years," he said.

