New Team India Head Coach: These former Indian players qualify; BCCI seeks application as Rahul Dravid's tenure ends
BCCI seeks a new Head Coach for the men's national team, requiring significant cricket experience and a BCCI Level 3 Certification. Several former Indian players qualify for the role based on their playing and coaching backgrounds.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a new Head Coach for the men's national team. Rahul Dravid's coaching term ended after last year's ODI World Cup but got extended until June due to the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.